Covid-19: Hundreds in Melbourne told to get tested after ‘unexpected’ wastewater detections

The Australian Health Department has contacted hundreds of Victorians and urged them to undergo a coronavirus test after “strong and unexpected” Covid-19 fragments were detected in the state’s wastewater.

Authorities say 246 people who were in Melbourne’s western and north-western suburbs were contacted on Thursday and told to get tested as a precaution.

“This additional action is being taken due to the strength of the wastewater detection and because a known positive Covid-19 case, from flight QF778, has been in Victoria in the past 14 days,” the department said.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Authorities say 246 people who were in Melbourne’s western and north-western suburbs were contacted on Thursday and told to get tested as a precaution.

The 246 people who were contacted include four primary close contacts of the QF778 case and 242 recently returned red and orange zone travel permit holders.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Passenger who travelled from Perth during lockdown self-isolating

* Perth to enter lockdown after Victorian man catches Covid-19 in quarantine hotel

* Covid-19: Australian authorities probing Qantas crew's link to Auckland case

* Covid-19: Melbourne suburbs on alert after virus fragments found in wastewater



“All of these primary close contacts have recently been tested and have returned negative results. All of the 246 people are being asked to test again out of an abundance of caution,” the department said.

The Health Department said it was most likely that these new detections were due to people continuing to shed the virus after the infection period. However, the department warned, it could also be due to a person living in or travelling through the area in the early active infectious phase.

“COVID-19 fragments have now been detected in four additional catchments in Melbourne’s western, northern, north-western, and outer eastern suburbs, and there have been repeat detections in Benalla,” the department said.

“These are in addition to viral fragment detections reported over recent days in other catchments the eastern, western, north-western and outer northern suburbs.”

The wastewater testing program is designed as an early warning system to support the ongoing efforts in preventing the spread of Covid-19. The department said a cautious approach is always taken when detections are found in tests undertaken throughout the city.

More to come