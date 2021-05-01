Covid-19: Perth hotel quarantine security guard and two housemates test positive for virus

Following three emergency meetings on Saturday, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has announced a security guard in his 20s who works in hotel quarantine tested positive for Covid-19, along with two of his housemates.

The man and his housemates are being moved into hotel quarantine.

McGowan said the man had worked at the Pan Pacific Perth, and may have been infectious in the community since April 27.

The security guard, who is WA’s 1001th Covid-19 case, lives in the northern Perth suburb of Nollamara, and during his potentially infectious period he lived with seven housemates. Two housemates have returned positive test results.

One of these cases is a visitor from Canberra. The Premier said contact tracing had gone into overdrive.

“I ask everyone to co-operate with our contact tracing teams,” McGowan said.

McGowan said the Perth and Peel communities must go back to wearing masks inside and outside and urged people to start doing so immediately. Children 12 and under are exempt, and masks are not required when doing vigorous outdoor exercise.

“This is an extremely difficult situation we’re dealing with, we’re effectively in a holding pattern, and I hope we can avoid going back into lockdown,” he said.

McGowan said because the cases were picked up early the state would avoid moving into a lockdown at this time, however that could change as early as Sunday.

“We understand that on the evening of Thursday the 29th of April he developed symptoms, which he thought was related to his Covid Pfizer vaccine,” McGowan said of case 1001.

“On Friday morning – that is yesterday – he went to a hotel quarantine facility for his weekly PCR test, under the requirement we have in place for hotel quarantine workers. That test result came back this morning and was confirmed to be positive.”

He said it was important that anyone who had been to an exposure location was tested immediately. The full list would be available at www.wa.gov.au.

“What has helped enormously is that due to the interim restrictions we have had in place since Tuesday which has significantly reduced movement in the community, and the fact everyone has been wearing their masks, gives us some confidence that the risk of transmission is lower than it would normally be,” McGowan said.

Earlier on Saturday authorities announced one new case of Covid-19 had been detected in WA overnight; the infant son of a recently reported case in hotel quarantine.

On Saturday, most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, with the city of Perth largely returning to pre-lockdown conditions. Some more minor transitional restrictions will remain in place for seven days.

WA emerged from a three-day lockdown on Monday.

Lockdown restrictions were rolled out on April 23 after authorities identified a Covid-19 cluster at the Mercure Hotel Perth. The virus had spread among quarantining guests in separate rooms, infecting a mother, her four-year-old daughter, and a Victorian man at the hotel.

The Victorian man, who arrived in WA from China, later spent five days in Perth after completing quarantine and infected two other people with the virus.