Covid-19: Australia's first repatriation flight from India will be half-empty after 42 test positive

More than a quarter of the vulnerable Australians booked on the first repatriation flight from India since the travel pause have tested positive to Covid-19, meaning almost half will not be allowed on the plane.

There were 42 of the 150 passengers who returned positive results to the nasal swab tests required before boarding the plane, according to an aviation source with knowledge of the circumstances who was not authorised to speak publicly. They are still awaiting saliva test results.

TREVOR COLLENS/Sydney Morning Herald More than 40 passengers scheduled on the first repatriation flight from India to Australia since the travel pause have tested positive for coronavirus.

With their 31 close contacts also barred from travel, nearly half of the booked passengers now cannot travel on the flight to Darwin, which is due to leave on Saturday.

Government officials are now seeing if there are other Australians who could fill the empty seats on the plane. However, this could be difficult given the more stringent testing requirements aimed at slowing the rate of coronavirus cases in Australia’s quarantine system.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Pressure mounts for repatriation flight for Kiwis in India

* Covid-19: Scientists race to study variants in India as case numbers explode

* 'The injustice of it': Reporting from the heart of India's Covid-19 pandemic

* Covid-19: Australia sending rescue flights to collect 17,000 citizens stranded overseas

* Second group of Black Caps touches down in Auckland after exit from India

* Australia suspends direct flights from India



Australia is now using its own nasal swab PCR tests on passengers in India in their hotels before departure. They must also return a negative rapid antigen test before being allowed on board a plane.

Direct commercial flights from India to Australia are still banned but the repatriation flights resume on Saturday, with one scheduled every seven to nine days.

The government halted all direct and repatriation flights from India at the end of April as a third wave of coronavirus overwhelmed that country’s health systems. It also banned people from transiting through other countries to get to Australia if they had been in India within 14 days.

There are at least 9500 Australians in India registered with DFAT as wanting to return, with more than 650 classified as vulnerable. They include 173 children separated from their parents.

The plane for the first repatriation flight left Sydney on Friday morning loaded with 1056 ventilators, 60 oxygen concentrators and other medical consumables, which will be used to help India deal with a horrific Covid-19 wave.

Nine Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier on Friday the pause on flights had worked, with the number of active Covid-19 cases in hotel quarantine dropping by 40 per cent over the past three weeks.

The flight left Darwin at 1pm and is due to land in Delhi at 10.30pm Australian time (12.30am Sunday NZT). Returning travellers will quarantine in the Howard Springs facility near Darwin.

The positive test rate among passengers booked on Saturday’s flight is 26 per cent of passengers so far, more than seven times the rate for repatriation flights in March.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said earlier on Friday the pause on flights had worked, with the number of active Covid-19 cases in hotel quarantine dropping by 40 per cent over the past three weeks.

The number of cases in Howard Springs has dropped from 53 to four.

“The system is ready to respond,” Morrison said.

“Had we not undertaken that pause, then I think we would have put ourselves in a position where (repatriation flights) just wouldn’t have been possible, not just for a couple of weeks, but months and months and months.”