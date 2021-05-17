Covid-19: Melbourne couple find 'love in lockdown' at quarantine hotel

While hotel quarantine is an isolating experience for most returning travellers, for one lucky Melbourne couple it was the very thing that brought them together.

Vanessa Rocis, 27, had spent just three months living overseas before she was forced to fly home to Australia from Belgium last May.

Chris Hopkins/Sydney Morning Herald Vanessa Rocis and Anthony Thomas met in an online group while both were staying on different floors of the same quarantine hotel.

To combat loneliness and boredom while locked in room 1117 of the Travelodge Hotel in Melbourne, Rocis joined a Facebook group for people who were also stuck in quarantine, posting a simple photo of the view out her window.

She received an unexpected message from a fellow quarantined guest: Anthony Thomas, who was staying directly below her on the seventh floor, wanted to know how she was getting on inside her four walls.

“It was really nice to hear from someone else ... but also weird suddenly having, like, this little community of people who were the only other people who knew how it felt to be in there,” Rocis said.

A friendship grew with every game of online scrabble they played and each night spent watching Netflix together. Sometimes the pair would order takeaway at the same time and see whose food delivery driver arrived first.

“We were always talking about what was coming up for lunch, and warning each other when nurses were coming around to do Covid tests,” Rocis said.

“But we kind of had to wait until we met in person to see if there was more. Because it’s just surreal building this friendship with someone and knowing that they’re literally in the same building as you, but never being able to see each other.”

Thomas, who lives in Melbourne’s east, said it was clear after speaking every day in quarantine they had something special.

Chris Hopkins/Sydney Morning Herald A year later the happy couple are celebrating what they call their “quarversary”.

The pair finally met in person for a picnic, which would also become their first date.

It was also a chance to commiserate about the loss of their major life plans: Thomas, 27, was preparing for a two-year-long motorcycle trip around the world, while Rocis was going to move to Latvia.

“For me personally, everything in my life had been drastically rearranged. I had plans for the next five years,” he said. “It was really good talking to someone who could actually relate. Most of my friend’s lives hadn’t changed that much due to Covid – they hadn’t lost their jobs, relocated or had to fly back to Australia.”

In another twist, it was Melbourne’s second lockdown – where only intimate partners could visit each other – that forced the pair to fully commit to their burgeoning relationship so they could continue spending time together.

“If you dive down into the chances of us meeting and ending up together, it’s so low,” Thomas said.

“I tried to two book flights out of Canada – I booked a cheaper one and that got cancelled on me a couple of times ... Then we ended up being on the same connecting flight from Doha.”

On Saturday, exactly a year since she walked out of hotel isolation, Rocis walked back into room 1117, this time hand-in-hand with Thomas.

She described the feeling of walking back into her quarantine room as “being back at your parents’ house”, but more enjoyable with her boyfriend by her side.

“I shared our story in the same Facebook group we’d met in on the weekend just because there’s a huge amount of really rough stories and things people have been going through in there,” she said.

“We felt like it was just nice to share that something so positive had come out of this.”