Australian surfer dies after shark attack in New South Wales

Tuncurry Beach in Australia closed after a surfer died after a shark attack.

An Australian male surfer from Sydney’s northern beaches has died after being bitten by a 4½-metre shark on the NSW Mid North Coast.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Tuncurry Beach near Forster at 11.15am.

Four ambulance crews treated the man, aged 59, who was bitten on his upper thigh while he was surfing.

The man, who was holidaying with friends, lost a significant amount of blood and went into cardiac arrest.

READ MORE:

* Heroic rescuers swam to surfer mauled by shark on Gold Coast

* Shark punched during attack on surfer in Australia

* Great white shark escapes police hunt after killing surfer in Australia



His friends dragged him out of the water and onto the beach where a retired paramedic performed CPR until further help arrived.

A specialist medical team flew up in a helicopter from Sydney, but by 12.40pm the man had died.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Joshua Smyth extended his sympathies to the man’s family and said paramedics were faced with “a confronting scene in difficult terrain”.

“Bystanders, including a retired paramedic, did a valiant job pulling the patient from the water and commencing CPR before paramedics arrived. These people should be commended for their brave actions,” he said.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) extended its condolences to the man’s family and said it had deployed drumlines and drones at the beach.

“Any target sharks [including] white, tiger or bull sharks that are caught will be relocated about 1.5 kilometres offshore before being tagged and released,” the department said.

“NSW DPI shark scientists have analysed photographs of the bite and determined a white shark of approximately 4.5 metres in length is likely responsible for the bite.”

Two other sharks were detected in the area in the hours before and after the attack.

On Monday night, a 2½-metre great white shark was detected at Main Beach in Forster, about two kilometres south of Tuncurry Beach.

On Tuesday afternoon, a different white shark measuring between 2.5 and 2.8 metres in length was pinged by the same shark detector.

Macquarie University behavioural ecologist Culum Brown said there was nothing unusual about three white sharks being detected in the same area in a short period of time because they are known to cover great distances.

“These guys are cruising up and down the coast all the time,” Professor Brown said.

“There’s a lot of hysteria about the shark population getting out of control – they’re definitely not. White sharks are listed as vulnerable for a reason: their numbers are declining.”

Taronga Conservation Society keeps a log of shark attacks in Australia each year.

According to its database, this attack marks the first fatality in Australia this year, although a Victorian man disappeared in South Australia in January and was suspected to have died from a shark attack when his damaged wetsuit and flippers were found nearby.

Eight people died from shark attacks in Australia last year, the deadliest since 1929.

There were no deaths nationally in 2019 and just one each in 2017 and 2018.

Forster resident Billy Fenton, who was walking along the Tuncurry breakwall 90 minutes before the attack, said “sharks are always out there”.

“It’s a tragedy because a fatality in the ocean is the last thing we’re thinking about, otherwise we wouldn’t be out there,” he said.

Beaches between Blackhead Beach and Burgess Beach have been closed for 24 hours.