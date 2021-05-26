'A nightmare': Australian family homeless after mice burn house to the ground

Ms Ward was returning home from work when she received a call saying her house was on fire.

A family in regional New South Wales, Australia have lost their home after mice chewed through their wiring, causing a house fire.

Earlier this week, Rebekah Ward, a mother-of-three from the Narrabri Shire, in the state's north, received a call to tell her the living room was on fire.

When she arrived home, the property was engulfed in flames.

Speaking to Today, Ward said "half the town" tried to save her house - but it was too late, the mice had done enough damage.

"I had the local police officer, a few of the locals say, that mice were just jumping from the roof," she told Today.

"Around the house and into the neighbour's, there's dead, burnt mice.

Supplied Locals tried to save the property, but it was too late. The mice had done their damage.

"I'm not sure how many mice were coming out, but yeah, apparently there was a fair few."

Ward said the family had been living in a mouse "nightmare" for weeks.

"They crawl over the kids at night. They are in our shoes, they are on our benches, they are everywhere," she said.

Supplied A mouse plague in western NSW is decimating crops, destroying livelihoods and leaving some businesses at breaking point.

"They eat the food. We've had to put the food into a toolbox. They come through the lounge. They will bite you on the back. They are a nightmare."

Ward said she's trying to find a rental to house her family, and the reality of her situation has not yet sunk in.

The town has rallied around the family and have set up an online fundraiser to help them find accommodation.

Today Ms Ward and her three boys are now searching for a rental.

"Give me next week and I will probably break," she said.

"Hopefully we can get into a house and get the kids back to somewhat normality.

"I don't know how they're even coping because they have lost everything. They have lost all their toys, their bedding, everything they've ever owned, they've lost."

CSiro The MouseAlert map, generated by CSIRO, shows the varying levels and spread of the mouse plague that is causing catastrophic damage across parts of NSW and Queensland.

Last week the state government announced a A$50 million (NZ$53.3m) mouse plague support package to help those affected by the crisis.

The plan will offer residents State Emergency Services rebates and stronger poison to kill the millions of rodents taking over regional towns.

Ward hopes a solution will come quickly."Something needs to be done," she said.

This story was published on 9News and is republished with permission.