Victoria’s Covid-19 lockdown - what are the restrictions?

The Victorian government has announced new Covid-19 restrictions for the Australian state to apply from 11.59pm on Thursday until 11.59pm on Thursday, June 3, in response to the latest outbreak.

Acting Premier James Merlino said the rules will apply to people who have been vaccinated.

Here’s a rundown of what’s being asked of people in the Australian state:

Socialising

The recent Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne has been linked to the South Australian hotel quarantine breach earlier this month.

Stay at home orders will apply with people permitted only to leave home for the following reasons: shopping for essentials, caregiving, authorised work, exercise (up to two hours), receive a vaccination or with specific exemptions.

No visitors to your home other than an intimate partner although people who live alone will be allowed to form a ‘bubble’ with one other person.

Private and public gatherings will not be permitted.

Merlino said where people are on Thursday night should be the place people spend the duration of the lockdown.

“That should be your place of residence, we don’t want people moving around. “We need people staying at home, and only moving around as per those five exceptions that are talked about,” he said.

5km limit

Travel outside the home will be limited to 5km from your place or primary residence.

Exceptions to the rule include: accessing necessary goods and services which cannot be obtained within the 5km limit; visiting an intimate partner; visiting your “single bubble” person; authorised workers; and caregiving or compassionate reasons.

Masks will now need to be carried at all times, and worn everywhere but at home.

Masks

Masks must be carried at all times and must be worn indoors and outdoors except at home (usual exemptions apply)

Work

If you can work from home you must work from home.

The state government won’t be reinstituting the permit system from prior lockdowns in Victoria, instead certain workers will be authorised to leave their home for work.

Construction workers will also be allowed to work throughout the lockdown period.

“They don’t need a permit as such,” Merlino said of Victorians who will be leaving the home to go to work. “We’ve got the list of authorised workers and workplaces.”

Retail

Food retail and hospitality will be limited to take-away only service. Essential retail will be open with a one person per 4 square metre density limit.

A flight board at the Virgin domestic departures terminal of Melbourne Airport displaying cancelled flights on May 27.

“Shops like supermarkets, food stores, bottle shops, banks, petrol stations and pharmacies will also remain open. Cafes and restaurants will be able to offer take-away only,” Merlino said.

Other retail will close except for contactless click and collect services.

Hairdressing, beauty and personal care businesses must close.

Education and Childcare

Early learning centres, childcare and family day care centres can open.

Schools will move to remote learning but will be open to vulnerable children and the children of essential workers. The government has recommended schools have a pupil-free day on Friday to prepare for remote learning next week.

Higher education and training will be allowed to only offer remote learning.

Property

Accommodation services must close with limited exceptions. “Hotels and accommodation can only stay open to support guests already staying onsite. No new bookings can be made – unless it’s for one a permitted purpose, like authorised work,” Merlino said.

Real estate inspections are not permitted and auctions are restricted to online only events.

Healthcare and Aged Care

People wait for a jab at the Melbourne Showgrounds vaccination hub on Wednesday.

“In terms of our health settings, aged care facilities, no visitors [will be allowed] except for limited reasons,” Merlino said.

“In our hospitals, visitors [will be allowed] only for end of life, to support a partner during birth, or a parent accompanying a child.”

General elective surgery will be paused for the next seven days. Emergency surgery will continue.

Entertainment

All entertainment and leisure venues will be closed including: indoor and outdoor fixed seated entertainment; non-seated indoor venues, non-seated outdoor venues, drive-in cinemas, amusement parks, casinos, betting and electronic gaming venues and sexual service businesses.

Play centres, indoor skateparks and indoor trampolining centres will be closed.

Fitness

Indoor physical recreation and sport activities must not operate. Outdoor physical recreation and sport activities are not permitted although playgrounds remain open.

Events

Funerals (indoor and outdoor) will be restricted to no more than 10 people plus those necessary to conduct the funeral. Children under 12 do not count towards this cap.

Weddings (indoor and outdoor) are not permitted unless there are end of life or deportation reasons. Those events will be limited to 5 people including the two people being married, a celebrant and two witnesses.

Religious gatherings are not permitted except online.