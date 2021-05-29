Scott Morrison, Jacinda Ardern to canvass more support for Covid-ravaged Pacific

Australia and New Zealand will discuss pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into Pacific Island nations whose tourism-based economies have been smashed by the Covid-19 pandemic as Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison heads overseas for just the second time in more than a year.

Morrison will meet with his trans-Tasman counterpart, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in Queenstown on Sunday for the pair’s annual leaders’ meeting following the establishment last month of a two-way travel bubble between the two nations.

Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern will discuss a potential economic rescue package for Pacific Island nations, whose collective economies shrunk 11 per cent last year.

The two-day meeting is likely to be dominated by China’s economic coercion and growing influence in the region as Australia presses its neighbour to present more of a united front following controversial comments about the Morrison government’s handling of its relationship with Beijing from two New Zealand ministers earlier this year.

Ardern has joined Morrison in recent times in publicly raising concerns about human rights abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang and the security crackdown in Hong Kong, but NZ has shied away from using the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance to pressure Beijing.

Both nations have stepped up their engagement and development budgets in the Pacific as China massively increases its aid and development presence through major infrastructure development such as bridges, ports and high-profile public buildings.

Last year’s meeting included a tense and awkward debate between the pair at a joint press conference when the prime ministers squared off over Australian deportation laws. Ardern labelled Australia’s policy of deporting non-citizens after they have committed serious crimes as “corrosive” to the relationship.

Announcing his plans to travel this month, Morrison said there were “many shared challenges to discuss”, including common goals and values for the Indo-Pacific region. The leaders will discuss a potential economic rescue package for Pacific Island nations, whose collective economies shrunk 11 per cent last year.

Of particular concern is the resurgence of Covid-19 cases from local and community transmission in Fiji, which has dealt a blow to the economic optimism around a travel bubble with NZ and Australia. There are now more than 240 new cases in a second wave that began on April 17 after two Fijian nationals returning from India came into contact with a soldier at a managed quarantine facility.

Facebook/Fiji Govt Fiji's Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says there have been 314 Covid-19 cases in total.

The Fijian economy contracted by 19 per cent last year while typhoon-affected Vanuatu’s economy shrank by 10 per cent.

Fiji’s unemployment rate, which hovered around 6 per cent before the pandemic, is estimated to have increased to about 35 per cent. The nation dominates the Pacific tourism market, with just over 1 million Australians and New Zealanders visiting the region annually. Travel and tourism contributes 26.3 per cent of its total employment.

Fiji was the ninth most popular destination for Australian residents in 2019, hosting about 345,000. The next Pacific country on this list is Papua New Guinea in 21st place (94,000) and Vanuatu in 26th (66,000).

Fiji is NZ’s third most popular destination, with 184,000 trips in 2019, after only Australia and the US. The Cook Islands is the sixth (107,000) and Samoa the eighth (67,000).

Australia and NZ will provide about A$67 million (NZ$71.1m) to support Fiji’s 2021-22 budget and Ardern has offered 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from her country’s domestic vaccine portfolio.

The Morrison government has also promised to supply the wider region with vaccines as part of a A$500 million package aimed at achieving “full immunisation coverage”. It recently signed a deal with Fiji to allow military deployments and exercises in each other’s jurisdiction.