Covid-19: Four new cases of coronavirus in Australia's Victoria

There have been four new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Australian state of Victoria.

The timetable for the state’s extended lockdown will not be changed despite two local cases of “fleeting transmission” being reclassified as false positives.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Victoria’s Acting Premier James Merlino said the cases would not alter the Australian state’s lockdown timetable.

Victorian authorities revealed late on Thursday that two cases of “stranger-to-stranger transmission” – the existence of which had been used to build the case for the extended lockdown – have been reclassified as false positives.

The reclassification comes as the state recorded four new local coronavirus cases on Friday. Two cases were also recorded in hotel quarantine.

However, Acting Premier James Merlino on Friday said the confirmation of the two recent false-positive cases would not alter the state’s lockdown timetable.

“The proposition put forward by public health was that we needed this further seven-day period for Greater Melbourne to absolutely run this thing to the ground, and that remains the case,” he said.

“We’ve got a high number of cases, many of them have some concern to public health.

“There are a number of other cases where we’ve seen fleeting contact and transmission,” he said.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says some Kiwis in Melbourne can come home from next week, despite the Government extending a pause on the travel bubble to Victoria after a lockdown extension was announced there.

The two cases related to a woman who was thought to have acquired the virus at a display home exposure site at Mickleham, and a male who was believed to have contracted the virus while dining at the Brighton Beach Hotel.

Both cases were reviewed by an expert panel and retesting of the individuals revealed they did not have Covid-19.

The four new Covid-19 cases brought the total number of active cases to 72 in Victoria.