Australian woman found guilty of murdering partner, searched 'murder' months before his death

A woman in Australia who told countless lies and admitted helping her partner to suicide – after her Google history revealed she was researching ways to kill him for months before his death – has been found guilty of his murder.

New South Wales sheep grazier Mathew Dunbar died in his bed in the early hours of August 2, 2017, after ingesting a cocktail of sedatives – including a veterinary tranquilliser commonly used on sheep and horses – then asphyxiating when a helium tank was connected to a plastic bag around his head.

His partner, Natasha Beth Darcy, told first responders and investigators that Dunbar had taken his own life, adding he was depressed about his sexuality, his relationship with his mother, and a serious leg infection that led to his admission to hospital amid amputation fears in the weeks before his death.

Supplied NSW sheep grazier Mathew Dunbar with partner Natasha Beth Darcy, who was found guilty of murdering him.

But on Tuesday, following a two-month-long trial and three days of deliberations, a NSW Supreme Court jury found Darcy killed him.

During the trial, the court heard the depression Dunbar suffered was, in the opinion of his psychiatrist, caused by the “gaslighting” and exploitative behaviour of Darcy after she moved into his home with her three children and started making “cruel” comments and material demands.

It was the Crown’s case that Darcy began spreading lies about her partner’s mental state in the months before his death – telling friends and family he was gay, and exaggerating his mental and physical health issues.

At the same time, she was goading him to kill himself and using Google to research how to murder him and make it look like suicide.

As early as February 2017, Darcy was running searches on poisonous spiders, fungi and snakes. By March, she was searching epidurals, spinal taps and the number of tablets needed to die by suicide. In June, her Googling included a search for “how to commit murder”.

Throughout the following month, her searches honed in on the method she would eventually use to kill Dunbar. Along with searches for murder by inducing stroke or heart attack, she looked into drugs she could easily access, such as her son’s ADHD medication, Dunbar’s own antidepressants and veterinary sedatives.

According to the Crown, Darcy also did two “dry runs” in June, testing the effect of the drugs on Dunbar. During one incident, she is suspected of injecting Dunbar’s leg with the veterinary sedative acepromazine while he was unconscious.

The court heard he had a blackout of several days’ duration, ending up in hospital with a serious leg infection as doctors prepared him for a worst case scenario of amputation.

Throughout July, as he recovered, Darcy ramped up her murderous searches – finding the method she would settle on to ultimately kill him: a plastic bag filled with helium gas that she would secure around his head.

Gareth Gardner/Sydney Morning Herald Police search the home of Natasha Darcy and Mathew Dunbar, which she stood to inherit.

On August 1, the morning before Dunbar’s death, he and Darcy went to Tamworth Hospital for an appointment with his orthopaedic surgeon to discuss the progress of his leg recovery. The surgeon gave evidence in court that he told both Darcy and Dunbar that he was “extremely happy” with his progress, and that most of Dunbar’s symptoms had resolved.

But that afternoon, Darcy told her children Dunbar had “bad news” about his leg, that he might never recover full function, and it might still be amputated. She gave the same line to first responders and police after Dunbar was found dead.

After giving police her phone – which she’d used to search data retention laws, post-suicide crime scenes, whether police could recover deleted messages and internet history, and whether helium was detectable in autopsies – Darcy told investigators she only looked up helium and sedatives after Dunbar died.

The court heard that, while on remand, she also wrote a letter to a friend offering A$20,000 (NZ$21,557) to lie about Dunbar being suicidal, saying she would inherit his A$4.65 million property after being found not guilty. In a follow-up letter, she apologised for the low sum and told the woman to name her price.

This was after denying to police and friends that she knew she was a beneficiary of Dunbar’s estate.

Although Darcy offered to plead guilty to assisting suicide before the trial, this was rejected by the Crown, and she did not put forward any evidence during the trial that she helped Dunbar kill himself. Rather, the defence relied on arguing that he took his own life – a notion the jury unanimously rejected.

Darcy, her strawberry blonde hair cascading over a grey cardigan as she sat in the dock at the Darlinghurst court, did not visibly react as the jury of seven men and four women delivered their unanimous guilty verdict.

She will return to court for a sentencing hearing on October 1.