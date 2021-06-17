Covid-19: Melbourne healthcare workers in isolation after nurse worked across two hospitals while infectious

A Melbourne nurse who contracted Covid-19 after working with coronavirus patients at Epping Private Hospital worked two shifts at the Northern Hospital while infectious and attended a vaccination clinic, potentially exposing dozens of other healthcare workers to the virus.

At a Covid-19 briefing on Thursday morning (local time), Victoria’s Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said he was “exceptionally concerned and disappointed” the nurse had been allowed to work across hospitals while looking after Covid-positive patients, and he had spoken to hospital executives.

“It should not have been allowed to happen,” Weimar said. “It is disappointing, and I am very unhappy about that situation.”

He said the Australian Health Department was working with the hospital teams “to ensure this never happens again.”

He said nine primary close contacts of the nurse at Epping Private had been identified and were currently in isolation awaiting test results. A further 25 staff have been tested, with 22 returning negative results so far.

The nurse completed two shifts at the Northern Hospital in Epping, a Melbourne suburb, on June 11 and 12. As a result, 22 staff at the hospital have been identified as close contacts and are now completing 14 days of quarantine.

The nurse also attended the Northern Health’s vaccination clinic on June 14. Another 30 people there – five staff and 25 patients – have also been identified as close contacts of the nurse and will also complete 14 days isolation.

Eddie Jim/Sydney Morning Herald A nurse worked two shifts at the Northern Hospital while infectious with Covid-19.

Weimar said he remained confident healthcare workers would not be allowed to work between health services when they are treating coronavirus-positive cases in the future.

“This appears to be an operational error being made by Epping Private that allowed the roster to be run in a way and the attestations for staff to be done a certain way that meant we have a staff nurse working across two different sites,” he said.

Victoria recorded no new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday as Victorians heeded earlier pleas from health authorities to get tested.

There were 25,635 test results processed across the state on Wednesday, a substantial increase from the 17,538 tests processed the day before.

There are still 54 active cases of Covid-19 in the community, including three in hospital. More than 15,000 people rolled up their sleeves for a coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, taking thetotal number of doses administered in Australia’s state of Victoria to more than 1.8 million.

Six new locations were added to the Victorian government’s list of public exposure sites late on Wednesday night, including a Crown Casino restaurant and a screening of Disney film Cruella.

A person who later tested positive for coronavirus spent Saturday evening at Crown casino, dining at 400 Gradi Crown and spending some time in the cinema foyer before and after the 7.30pm movie screening. Anyone who attended the movie, which has been listed as a tier-1 exposure site, must get a Covid-19 test and isolate for 14 days.

A Pascoe Vale petrol station was also added to the list, taking the number of current exposure sites to 146 on Thursday morning.

The new sites were listed ahead of an easing of restrictions on Thursday.

The 25-kilometre travel limit for Melburnians will be dropped and masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors.

Melburnians will be able to host up to two people plus dependents in their homes each day, while regional Victorians can welcome up to five visitors and their dependants. Melbourne’s gyms will be able to reopen, with strict density limits.

Weimar said state authorities had run several of the state’s recent outbreaks to ground, with 90 per cent of primary contacts in the Port Melbourne, West Melbourne and City of Whittlesea clusters all now cleared of carrying the virus.

“We really are very much in the last knockings of those particular outbreaks,” he said.

He said the Arcare aged care facility outbreak had also been contained with more than 80 per cent of close contacts being cleared of the virus.

Another two cases, which had been announced by authorities late on Tuesday, were men at a Southbank apartment complex that is in lockdown after several cases have emerged. Two further cases are linked to a family at the Kings Park building in Southbank.

Weimar said all residents in the complex had been tested and the 21 residents deemed close contacts had all returned negative results.

“They will continue to be tested every two days as we go forward until we complete their isolation period,” he said.

He said another almost 200 residents who live in the complex had been tested and 90 per cent had returned negative results.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Melburnians will be able to host up to two people plus dependents in their homes each day, while regional Victorians can welcome up to five visitors and their dependants. (File photo)

Meanwhile, Queensland has banned residents of Greater Melbourne from entering the state for another seven days.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were also urging people to reconsider their need to travel to NSW.

NSW Health has also listed Victoria as an affected area, which means anyone travelling to the state from Victoria must complete a self-declaration when crossing the border, while anyone who has visited an exposure site cannot enter NSW.

Northern Territory has listed all Melbourne council areas as declared hotspots, and asked anyone travelling to the territory from those areas to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Tasmania has labelled regional Victoria as low risk, so residents from those areas can enter the state as long as they register with the Tas e-Travel system. Metropolitan Melbourne is listed as high-risk so anyone who has been in Melbourne over the past 14 days cannot enter Tasmania unless they are an essential traveller.

Western Australia requires anyone from Victorian to do 14 days of mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the state.

South Australia won’t allow anyone residents of Greater Melbourne to enter, while returning residents must quarantine for 14 days. People from regional Victoria can travel to the state but need to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has asked residents of Sydney’s eastern suburbs to be on alert and “modify their activity” in light of third case of Covid-19 in the community.

A woman in her 70s who visited an eastern suburbs cafe at the same time as a driver who ferried international aircrew driver and who recently tested positive to Covid-19.

With Felicity Caldwell, Rachel Clun and Anna Patty