Covid-19: Australia's Bondi cluster grows, alerts for flights from NZ, Victoria bans travel from Sydney ‘red zones’

Shoppers in New South Wales will be required to check in with a QR code to any retail store they visit after a cluster of cases acquired at Bondi Junction Westfield revealed gaps in the Australian state’s system.

The new rules came as the growing Bondi cluster prompted New Zealand to pause quarantine-free travel with NSW for at least 72 hours and for Victoria to declare seven Sydney local government areas “red zones”.

QR codes introduced at retail stores in New South Wales after tracers in Australia struggled to locate attendees at Bondi Junction Westfield last week.

In New Zealand, Wellington could face a lockdown after a man travelled from Sydney to Wellington on Qantas flight QF163 on June 19 to explore the city and left on Air NZ flight NZ247 on June 21.

Anyone in Australia who travelled on those flights must get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

Health authorities in the Australian state of Victoria announced that from 1am Wednesday, any non-Victorian residents who had been in the city of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick would not be allowed to enter Victoria.

Bondi cluster grows

On Tuesday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said a child at an eastern suburbs school is the one mystery case among the 10 new local Covid-19 cases reported, which has increased the Bondi cluster to 21.

Eight of the new cases had been previously identified as close contacts of the cluster and were in isolation. Of these, six were household contacts and two were contacts from exposure sites.

The two other cases did not have immediately apparent links to existing cases, although both resided in the city’s east.

One, a woman in her 20s, worked at the Westfield and was in the centre during exposure times, although not at any specific store visited by a known case.

NSW Health confirmed the woman contracted the virus through fleeting contact with one of the infectious people as they moved around Bondi Junction. The other, a year three student at Waverley’s St Charles’ Primary School, had no known links to the cluster although investigations were ongoing.

The child is the first true mystery case of the cluster, which began when a limousine driver who had transported international air crews to their police-managed hotel quarantine visited a number of locations including the Westfield and Vaucluse cafes while unknowingly infectious.

The Sydney Morning Herald understands the results of police investigations into circumstances of the limousine driver and the broader arrangements with airport drivers are expected to be announced.

Flight, venue alerts as Covid testing surges

The sharp growth in Sydney cases on Tuesday prompted a surge in testing numbers at sites in the city’s east, with people reporting long queues of hundreds of cars.

While drive-through testing sites at Bondi Beach and Bondi Junction were due to close at 10pm, NSW Health said no one would be turned away and testing may continue into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Some people near the end of the Bondi Beach testing queue on Tuesday night were being diverted to Bondi Junction.

Other new Covid-19 exposure sites were announced in Sydney’s CBD and east on Tuesday evening.

Anyone who was at Wallabies Thai at Mascot on Saturday between 11.30am and 12pm, the Chanel fragrance and beauty store at Westfield Bondi Junction on Friday from 12pm to 12.25pm, Starbucks at Westfield Bondi Junction on Friday from 11am to 12pm or levels ground, 1 or 2 of the ANZ building at 20 Martin Place on Thursday from 11.45am to 3.15pm needs to immediately get tested and self-isolate.

Anyone who visited Totti’s Bondi on Saturday between 5pm and 6.30pm is considered a close contact and must get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

Meanwhile, people who attended The Royal Bondi (other than Totti’s) on Saturday between 5pm and 6.30pm, and Woolworths in Spring Farm on Sunday between 9.30am to 10am, are considered casual contacts of a case and must get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

People who shopped at Mascot Central Shopping Precinct between Friday and Tuesday should monitor for symptoms and get a test if they develop.

In addition, anyone who was at Bondi Junction Westfield or its car park at any time during the week of June 12 to June 18 has now been asked to get a test, after previous advice only concerned people on the June 12-13 weekend. Only people who attended a specific exposure site in the centre or have symptoms need to isolate.

Mask mandate extended as QR code gap revealed

The new cases prompted NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to extend Sydney’s mask rules, with face coverings now mandatory in public indoor settings across all of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains and in Wollongong and Shellharbour councils, as well as on public transport.

The Premier said contact tracing of the Westfield transmission had highlighted a gap in the QR code system, and it would now be mandatory for shoppers to check in at all retail premises and shopping centres.

“A number of categories of retail business already have to have the QR codes in place, but others where you’d assume someone would go in for a very short period of time previously didn’t,” Berejiklian said.