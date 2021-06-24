Covid-19: No lockdown for Sydney despite mystery case among 11 new infections

Sydney has dodged further restrictions and a snap lockdown despite one mystery case being detected among the Australian state's 11 new Covid-19 infections.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the current restrictions in place across Greater Sydney were sufficient at this stage.

RHETT WYMAN/Sydney Morning Herald Oxford Street Mall, Bondi Junction, on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the premier admitted she was concerned and there would be a greater focus on enforcing restrictions to ensure widespread community compliance.

"I do want to stress that my level of concern is medium to high across New South Wales but at the same time, a couple of things that we are pleased about is that all the new cases but one are linked and that one is under investigation," Berejiklian said.

"We do expect more cases in the coming days, but we also please expect everybody to do the right thing."

Officially, the state recorded 18 new local Covid-19 cases on Wednesday night, 13 of which were already announced earlier on Wednesday.

A further six had test results return after the 8pm cut-off. That means there are 11 cases not previously reported to the public.

The premier said the virus is "very contagious" and masks should be used as a last line of defence.

NICK MOIR/Sydney Morning Herald NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says masks need to be worn in all indoor workplaces as Sydney's Delta cluster grows.

She admitted that "since the pandemic has started, this is perhaps the scariest period that NSW is going through".

"Make sure you follow that health advice. We also ask for a degree of patience because as you know, our contact traces are outstanding but in order to make sure that they give the best advice at the best time, they need to go through that process," she said.

"We do ask for patience and I do ask people to isolate until they are given the number that made the all-clear."

There are now 36 cases linked to the Bondi cluster, NSW Health said on Thursday.

Below is a breakdown from NSW Health

Of the 18 locally acquired cases notified to 8pm Wednesday night, 13 cases were already announced Wednesday:

8 of these cases are linked to a birthday party in West Hoxton, attended by a previously reported case linked to the Bondi cluster. About 30 people attended this party, and they have all been tested and are in isolation.

A woman in her 20s from Wollongong who is a close contact of a previously reported case linked to the Bondi cluster.

A hairdresser from Western Sydney who worked in Double Bay. He is not linked to a known case or cluster. Urgent investigations are underway.

A woman in her 20s from Sydney's eastern suburbs who is a close contact of a previously reported case.

A man in his 70s from Sydney's eastern suburbs who is linked to the Bondi cluster.

A man in his 50s from Sydney's eastern suburbs who is linked to the Bondi cluster.

Five further locally acquired cases were notified to 8pm Wednesday night:

Two women and a man from Sydney's south west who are linked to the birthday party, attended by previously reported cases linked to the Bondi cluster.

A teenager from Sydney's eastern suburbs who is linked to the Bondi cluster.

A woman in her 20s from Sydney's eastern suburbs who is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Six locally acquired cases were notified overnight. These cases will be included in Friday's numbers:

A man in his 30s who attended the Christo's Pizzeria in Paddington at the same time as a previously reported case linked to the Bondi cluster.

Three women who are close contacts of a previously reported case who works as a hairdresser at a Double Bay hair salon. All have been in isolation while infectious.

A man in his 40s who is linked to the West Hoxton birthday party, attended by previously reported cases linked to the Bondi cluster. A total of 11 people who attended the party have now tested positive for Covid-19.

A man in his 40s. He is not yet linked to a known case or cluster. Urgent investigations are underway.

Professor Jane Halton, Chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, told Today further restrictions could be brought in if mystery numbers rise.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images A woman getting a test at Bondi Beach Drive-through Covid-19 Clinic.

"It will be the number of cases of unknown origin," Halton said.

"Most of the people who are being diagnosed in the last day or so actually were already in isolation or were known in terms of where they had contracted this illness.

"If they have an increase in the number of cases of unknown origin, and the premier has already signalled this, she will do whatever is necessary.

"She's made a judgment that she doesn't want to go instantly to lockdown, but she's clearly got that on the list of options and there is no doubt in my mind, if this keeps going with unknown origin cases, she will probably have to use that option."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed NSW's new restrictions.

"I think the approach that she is taking the right one. They are sensible pre-restrictions that are being put in place and they are affecting people right across Sydney," Morrison said.

"Everybody knows to get out of this current situation we have to follow those rules and I have no doubt that the NSW Government will ease those restrictions the second they can."

NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard told Today he is currently in isolation after he woke up this morning to a message from NSW Health advising him he may be a close contact of a possible Covid-19 case.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall has tested positive to Covid-19.

Rules that have only been seen in Melbourne have been now introduced in Sydney in a bid to thwart the spread of the Delta variant in the city.

Masks must be work in offices and other indoor workplaces for the first time in the city.

People who live or work in the council areas of City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside and Woollahra are forbidden to leave Sydney for the next seven days unless it's essential.

They can, however, leave to visit a relative in care or to go to work.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images A steady increase in Covid-19 cases in Sydney prompted the government to impose greater restrictions including a mandatory mask mandate indoors and limits on gatherings and movement.

In Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Shellharbour, no more than five visitors, including children, will be allowed in a home.

The new restrictions were sparked after the outbreak spread from the city's east to west, with a bus driver among new cases in that area.

"We are not putting any objections on you leaving the home for any purpose, but if you happen to live or work in those seven LGAs, we don't want you moving outside of Sydney," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Out of 30 people at a birthday party in Hoxton Park in the city's west, 10 have tested positive, including a child aged two who then went to daycare in nearby Narellen.

However, the party-goers who were vaccinated didn't catch it.

Green dots are back on public transport, to show people where they can sit.

Events such as sport are allowed to be half full.

New capacity rules will affect hospitality.

The restrictions have ended school holiday plans for the city, with borders tightened, including by Queensland, which has banned the whole of Greater Sydney.

Western Australia and South Australia have locked out the whole state, with some people finding out on the flight they would not be holidaying but doing 14 days quarantine, though not at a hotel.

