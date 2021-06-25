Covid-19: Sydney outbreak reaches ‘scariest period’ as virus jumps state borders

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the Australian state is facing its scariest period of the pandemic so far as health officials try to unravel four mystery cases in Sydney’s outbreak, which has now jumped borders and infected two people in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, a police investigation into the use of private drivers in the hotel quarantine system which started Sydney’s growing outbreak is ongoing, with results expected next week.

Late on Thursday night (local time), NSW Health updated its list of exposure sites and said close contacts must get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days.

The list includes furniture stores, health shops, pharmacies and supermarkets.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said, at this point, a lockdown was not necessary in NSW as contact tracers had the outbreak under control.

There were 11 new cases reported in NSW on Thursday, including infections linked to a birthday party in Sydney’s south-west on the weekend as well as contacts of a hairdresser who had no known association with a case or exposure site prior to testing positive.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images New restrictions for Greater Sydney came into force, with masks mandatory in all public indoor settings and household gatherings capped at five guests.

On Thursday night, an alert was issued for the town of Bourke in the state’s west, where fragments of the virus were detected in sewerage. NSW Health said the sample was taken on Tuesday at a treatment plant that serves an area of about 2000 people. There have been no prior detections at the site.

Anyone in the region is urged to be vigilant for cold-like symptoms and additional testing capacity is being urgently arranged for the local community.

An additional case was recorded in a Melbourne man who had recently been in Sydney, the first interstate case connected to the outbreak, prompting Victoria to shut its border to multiple parts of NSW from 1am Friday.

The man’s employer, an owner of a dry cleaner in south-east Melbourne, then tested positive on Thursday night.

“This is perhaps the scariest period that NSW is going through,” the Premier said, adding the Delta variant is “very contagious” but she was “at this stage comfortable that the settings that are in place are the appropriate settings”. Masks are mandatory in most public settings in Greater Sydney and household gatherings have been capped to five guests.

Asked whether she would consider advising a snap lockdown, Chant said NSW was in a different position to other states when they introduced such measures.

“The reason for a [three-day lockdown] is basically a pause where you’re behind and you have a sudden surge in cases, so you want everyone to stay in place and that allows you to get through a backlog of contact tracing,” she said.

Chant said, while it was possible NSW could find itself in that situation, the vast majority of cases were linked and contact tracers were reaching people who may have been exposed to Covid-19 quickly enough.

The NSW Premier and Health Minister Brad Hazzard both returned negative tests on Thursday morning after being identified as casual contacts of Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall, who caught the virus on Monday night.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Thursday night revealed he had been identified as a close contact and was required to isolate for 14 days. He has returned a negative result to one test, and will be tested again on days seven and 12.

“I will continue to perform my duties as Deputy Premier while isolating and adhering to all health advice,” he said on Twitter.

NSW Health advised anyone who was at Parliament on Tuesday to monitor for symptoms. People who came into contact with Marshall have been tested and some directed to isolate for 14 days.

Venue alerts were also issued for locations in the Sydney’s east and north-west.

There have been 48 local cases since an eastern suburbs driver employed to transport international air crews from a freight plane between Sydney Airport and their Mascot hotel quarantine accommodation tested positive last week.

None of the cases has been admitted to ICU, but some have been hospitalised, Dr Chant said.

Police are continuing to investigate the driver’s conduct, including whether he was vaccinated and whether he adhered to daily testing requirements in the Public Health Order relating to his work, as well as the oversight of private drivers contracted to work within the quarantine system more broadly.

NICK MOIR/Sydney Morning Herald NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says masks need to be worn in all indoor workplaces as Sydney's Delta cluster grows.

“As we think more about the offences that may have been committed, it’s not just about a breach of that transport order,” Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said, noting the investigation was now looking at health and safety issues among drivers and their employers.

“It’s not as simple as issuing a ticket to this gentleman.”

On Thursday morning, the Health Minister told Today it would be “a bit disappointing” if the driver had not adhered to the terms of his employment.

“Certainly everybody who works in quarantine environment, and we have about 6500 workers on any one day doing that, all of them are required to actually have all the requirements that are necessary,” he said.

There are four outstanding local cases not yet linked to any cluster: a hairdresser, a year 3 student, a healthcare worker from the eastern suburbs who flew to and from New Zealand last week and a man in his 40s whose infection was announced on Thursday morning.

NSW has not seen the surge in people coming forward for their Covid-19 vaccine experienced in Victoria during their outbreak last month, possibly due to NSW Health’s clinics requiring advance bookings and recent advice recommending people in their 50s receive the Pfizer vaccine which greatly reduced the number of people able to be vaccinated at a local GP

Although the bulk of the outbreak has been focused in Sydney’s east, 12 cases caught the virus at a birthday party at West Hoxton, in the city’s south-west, on Saturday which was attended by a woman who worked at Bondi Junction Westfield.

Dr Chant said it was “pleasing” some of the party’s 30 attendees were health and aged care workers who had been vaccinated and not tested positive, but the possibility for vaccinated people to still contract and transmit the virus meant they did still need to quarantine as close contacts.

New restrictions for Greater Sydney came into force on Wednesday evening, with masks mandatory in all public indoor settings and household gatherings capped at five guests.

Police have issued 150 cautions to people in Sydney and surrounds for not wearing masks since the rules were introduced last week.