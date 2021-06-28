Victorian premier Daniel Andrews returns to work, hits back at 'vile stories'

The premier of the Australian state of Victoria Daniel Andrews posted a video ahead of his return to work.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has used his first press conference to thank his supporters and take a swipe at “vile rumours” being spread about the circumstances surrounding his injury.

The premier returned to work today after spending 111 days recovering from broken ribs and spinal damage suffered by falling on wet stairs in Sorrento, on the Mornington Peninsula, in March.

Andrews on Monday thanked his colleagues, medical professionals and his family for ongoing support during his recovery.

Premier Daniel Andrews has returned to work after sustaining a horror back injury.

“It's great to be back after a lengthy absence, one that was required in terms of a very serious injury,” he said.

“I want to thank Cath and the kids, I want to thank my medical team, I want to thank every Victorian that has sent me cards and notes and best wishes.

“I want to thank Deputy Premier James Merlino who has done an astounding job.”

The premier said the well-wishes and support he received “meant the world” to him.

Some details about the premier's condition were unknown at the time of his accident and a Liberal MP earlier this month asked a series of questions about who owned the holiday home where Andrews and his family were staying, who called the ambulance, and whether police had interviewed the premier.

Andrews said despite releasing a statement Sunday about his injury in his own words, putting an end to the “vile stories” about the incident may not be possible.

However, the premier did not appear fazed by the “fools” who spread misinformation about his injury.

“People who make up their own facts, you're best not really to get into an argument with them,” he said.

“It's very difficult to win those arguments. People know me, they know my work, they know my background. They know that I love my family and I love my state.

“Never get into an argument with a fool.”

The premier said the “vile, wicked” rumours circulating had been “very hurtful” to his family.

Daniel Andrews sitting in a back brace at home.

“It is very, very hurtful when kids are being taunted at school,” he said.

“It is very hurtful when you see some of this stuff printed. And I'm not speaking for myself. I'm speaking on behalf of my family.”

Andrews said he had spent months recovering so he could get back to helping Victorians.

“I have spent four months doing rehab, not getting fit to get out, but getting fit and healthy to get back to work for the people of Victoria,” he said.

“That's what I'm doing, and that's what I'll do for as long as the people of Victoria want me to do that important work.”

Andrews said he had booked the holiday home for a week, which he paid for himself. He was on official leave at the time of his fall.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews receives a Covid-19 jab.

Andrews reaffirms commitment as premier

Andrews said it was normal to reassess the priorities in life following a serious accident.

“I think it's only human when you have a big and traumatic event in your life, you look at what you're doing, you assess what's important, in many respects you're reminded of what's absolutely important,” he said.

“Obviously my family are important to me, they're everything to me. But every Victorian family means a lot to me as well. That's the oath that I swore.”

Andrews said he was committed to his role as Premier of Victoria.

“I'm not the sort of person who quits. I'm not the sort of person who cuts and runs,” he said.

“There's big work to be done and I'm up for that, I'm up for that for as long as Victorians want me to do that important work.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and his wife Catherine Andrews.

Premier reveals details of ongoing recovery

Andrews described anxiously waiting for the results of his spinal scans which would show the crippling damage done to his back, and whether it was healing.

“It was a very, very nervous day, going into The Alfred for that first scan at six weeks because that was the pivotal one to know whether it was healing, whether it was stabilising, whether it was getting better or worse,” he said.

“The good news was it's getting better and it's continued to.”

Andrews said his fractured spine had “basically healed”, but his broken ribs will take another three months.

“It's not like a sprained ankle – you can't short-circuit this, you can't cheat it,” he said.

“You can't get back quicker than it takes to get fit and well. I thought it was an opportunity not just to be fit and well, but to be more fit, more well, stronger than I've ever been. That's where I find myself now.”

Andrews said he will have some rib pain for some time, describing the sound of his horror fall as “sickening”.

The premier is taking a couple of anti-inflammatory tablets a day and pain relief if he needs it.

“Cath and I are walking every night, doing some personal training as well,” he said.

The premier said he had been in regular contact with senior staff and Acting Premier James Merlino during his medical leave.

He was supportive of the decisions the government had made while he was recovering, Andrews said.

