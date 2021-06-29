Covid-19: Three-day lockdown announced for parts of Queensland after two new local cases

Parts of the Australian state of Queensland will enter a three-day lockdown from 6pm Tuesday (local time) in a bid to stamp out the spread of Covid-19, after an unvaccinated Covid hospital ward receptionist was found to be infectious and out in the community.

The areas under lockdown include South East Queensland, Townsville city, Palm Island and Magnetic Island.

The news comes after Queensland reported two new locally acquired coronavirus cases, including the 19-year-old hospital worker, and two in hotel quarantine.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said she had been left with no choice but to impose the lockdown because of the fast-moving situation.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 scare drives more people to doctors, increasing wait times

* Covid-19: Vaccine supply to get down to 'almost zero' in the next week

* Covid-19: New Zealand is right to pause travel to Australia. It buys time to upgrade its coronavirus response

* Covid-19: New restrictions introduced for Queensland as two community cases uncovered



"The risk is real, and we need to act quickly," the premier said.

"We need to go hard, and we need to go fast."

The other positive locally-acquired case is a miner from Ipswich, one of the 170 FIFO workers from the NT gold mine, where a positive case was detected after hundreds of workers had dispersed across Australia.

nine Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reported two new locally acquired coronavirus cases. One is a miner from Ipswich and the other a Covid-19 ward receptionist.

Hospital clerical worker tests positive

The woman who tested positive overnight is a 19-year-old casual clerical worker from Prince Charles Hospital in Chermside, in Brisbane's north.

She works as a receptionist outside the Covid ward.

The young woman visited multiple sites while infectious and developed symptoms last Monday.

This means the woman would have been infectious and in the community for 10 days since last Saturday, including taking flights in and out of Brisbane and Townsville airports, and visiting Magnetic Island.

All 2500 people on Magentic Island have been urged to get tests.

The young woman was not vaccinated despite the health directives, the premier said. Two of her family members are now showing signs of sickness and have been tested for the virus.

"Let me say, I am absolutely furious about this," Palaszczuk said.

"We need to make sure that we are getting our population vaccinated, right across the state."

Palaszczuk confirmed a full investigation would be launched into the reason why she was not vaccinated.

The premier confirmed hospital staff who worked inside the ward had to be vaccinated, but it was unclear if the guidelines included the woman and her role.

"For some reason she wasn't vaccinated, there will be a full investigation into that."

The woman travelled with her family between her home in Sandgate to Magnetic Island in Townsville at the end of last week.

While on the road, she attended the Sunday markets in Townsville.

Fears over FIFO workers and five Virgin flights

Australia’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the other 170 FIFO workers from the NT gold mine remained a Delta variant risk.

The Tanami mine workers are now in isolation across Queensland and being tested for the virus, Young said.

"That is a continuing risk for Queensland," she said.

The Virgin flight crew member who had worked on two flights which landed in Queensland also had the Delta variant, Young said.

But Young said she was "worried about all five of those flights", because Queenslanders could have been on the non-Queensland flights.

"We've just got so many different groups that have slightly different risk profiles, and we're trying to manage and balance all of those, and that's what's so difficult."

Sites visited by infected Queensland hospital worker

Sandgate Woolworths - June 20

Bay Health Gym - June 20

Prince Charles Hospital - June 22, 23

Flight VA369 from Brisbane to Townsville on June 24

Brisbane Airport - June 24

Townsville airport - June 24

Magnetic Island from June 24 to June 27

Flight VA374 from Townsville to Brisbane - June 27

Brisbane Airport - June 27

Townsville Airport - June 27

Queensland Health believes there are 2500 people on Magnetic Island.

All have been urged to get tested.

Only four reasons to leave home

For Queenslanders in the areas to be locked down from Tuesday night, there are only four reasons you will be able to leave home.

1. Essential education and work that cannot be done at home or to obtain health care services, including getting your vaccination

2. Care or support of a vulnerable family member

3. Essential shopping in your local community

4. Exercising with no more than one person, not from your household in your local community

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.