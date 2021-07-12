‘Meant to be graphic’: New Covid-19 ad tells Australians to stay home

A woman gasping for breath in a hospital bed is appearing on Australians screens in a confronting new federal government advertising campaign designed to tell those in New South Wales to stay home.

The ad, evocative of Australia’s 1980s “grim reaper” AIDS campaign in its bluntness, was filmed towards the end of last year but Australia’s government decided not to run it because the outbreaks since then have not been severe enough to justify it.

That has changed. The ad will appear on social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube as well as TV for Sydney residents as police continue to fine people at gatherings in breach of lockdown rules.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the ad was intended to make three messages very clear: stay at home, get tested and book in for a vaccination. “It is quite graphic and it’s meant to be graphic,” Professor Kelly said on Sunday.

A separate series of ads with the more positive message of “arm yourself” will also run in Sydney as well as other states and territories to encourage vaccinations.

Health consultant Bill Bowtell, one of the architects of the grim reaper ad, said the ad should be pulled off the air.

He said it was insensitive to the families of people suffering from Covid-19 in New South Wales and also not realistic enough.

“It does not authentically convey the reality of a person with Covid” said Bowtell, an adjunct professor at the University of New South Wales and a former Australian Labor Party adviser.

Australian Federal Government/Sydney Morning Herald Australia's government initially chose not to run the distressing advertisement.

Similar claims were made against the grim reaper ad, with some criticising it as unintentionally stigmatising the gay community.

Other medical experts disagreed with Bowtell about the ad, saying its strength was that it made clear how bad severe Covid-19 could be even if it did not show full ventilation. Australian Medical Association vice-president Chris Moy said viewers should set aside any scepticism about the ads based on their lateness or Australia’s past success in suppressing transmission of the coronavirus.

“This is telling a real story,” Moy said of the more graphic ad. “People need to understand what getting Covid badly means.”

University of Adelaide vaccinologist Helen Marshall said while older people were typically more severely affected by the coronavirus, the ad made an important point that every age group can be affected. “I think it’s important for people to understand the reality,” Professor Marshall said.

Five people in New South Wales were on ventilators because of Covid-19 on Sunday. Seven people in intensive care with the coronavirus were under 55, including a person in their 20s and another in their teens.

“The Delta variant is much more infectious and is impacting younger cohorts more than previous variants,” an Australian federal government spokesman said, emphasising that health and aged care workers could book to get Pfizer while anyone above 18 can speak to their GP about AstraZeneca.