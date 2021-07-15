Melbourne lockdown fears loom as mask rules return

There are fears Melbourne could be plunged back into lockdown as more local coronavirus cases emerge, border restrictions return and mask rules are reintroduced.

The city is on edge with 11 new local infections, linked to a family who breached quarantine rules and infected removalists who failed to wear masks while on the job.

Mask rules came back into effect at midnight for the Greater Melbourne area, meaning face coverings musty be worn in all indoor settings, other than at home and anywhere outdoors where social distancing is not possible.

High-level discussions will continue on Thursday morning and it is likely more restrictions will be reimposed.

CSIRO Health Director Dr Robert Grenfell said more restrictions were highly likely once Thursday’s Covid numbers are announced.

"I don't think Victoria will take any chances with this one. The virus only respects tough, hard lockdowns and obviously vaccinations," Grenfell told Today.

Grenfell said authorities would be keeping an eye on any local infections which don't have a discernible community link and a decision would be based off of that.

Paramedics and people wearing full PPE stand in front of an ambulance near the entrance of the Ariel Apartment complex in Melbourne, Australia.

He said the Delta strain is what forced Victoria's last lockdown and quick, swift action was needed to get on top of this new outbreak.

"At the moment the cases they have announced all fit into a chain of infections, coming mainly out of the housing complex. If there are other cases that appear, that don't necessarily have direct links to those, that's a concern that the virus is now spreading through the community," he said.

Grenfell said areas of concern were high density housing and workplaces where people need to go in, otherwise they don't get paid.

"We see it time and time again. (The virus) picks it out. It goes and finds those groups that it's easy to spread through and away way it goes," he said.

There are two clusters authorities are battling, one linked to the family of four and another linked to the three removalists.

There are currently almost 40 exposure sites listed, including an apartment building in lockdown, several shopping venues, schools and the MCG.

Testing centres across the state were inundated yesterday and massive lines expected again on Thursday morning.

Western Australia has also closed its border with Victoria, leaving dozens of passengers who were forced into 14-day isolation on landing on the west coast Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

