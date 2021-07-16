Covid-19 Australia: NSW records 97 new cases, Victoria has six

The Australian state of New South Wales has recorded 97 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, 29 of whom were in the community for their entire infectious period, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced.

“That number of people being infectious in the community keeps going up,” she said. “We really want to stress to everybody: please stay at home, follow the orders.”

The new infections bring the total number of cases recorded in the state since June 16 to more than 1000. There were 77,587 tests reported to 8pm Thursday, compared to 58,299 in the previous 24 hours.

Sixty-seven of the new cases were in South Western Sydney Local Health District.

“While we know southwestern Sydney has the bulk of the cases, it is really important for all of us, no matter where you live, no matter your circumstances, to stay at home because we know how easily the virus spreads and we know how easily other communities can get the virus,” the Premier said.

Sydney’s Covid outbreak has widened from family homes to workplaces across the city, with potential clusters emerging at a major building site, two hospitals and an aged care facility.

Berejiklian had warned the case numbers would grow on Friday, because 35 of the 65 new cases in NSW reported on Thursday spent some time in the community while infectious.

She said the lockdown in Sydney would not end on July 30 unless that infectious figure reached zero.

Meanwhile the state of Victoria on Friday morning recorded six new cases of coronavirus on the first day of its fifth lockdown of the pandemic.

Victoria’s lockdown was announced late on Thursday and will restrict Victorians to a 5km bubble around their homes, with a few exceptions, and effectively limit trips to solo visits to the shops for essentials and exercise.

Ten new cases were recorded in the 24 hours to midnight. They are all linked to current outbreaks. Four of the cases in the official tally on Friday were revealed on Thursday, including two infections from an exposure site at the Geelong versus Carlton game at the MCG on July 10.

One case was also recorded in hotel quarantine.

There were 33,129 Covid-19 test results processed in the 24 hours to midnight on Thursday, and more than 17,188 people received their vaccine doses.

PENNY STEPHENS/The Age Peak hour at Melbourne's Flinders Street station on the first day of Victoria’s lockdown.

Queensland shuts border to Victoria

Queensland will shut its border to Victoria from Saturday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced.

Anyone entering Queensland from Victoria after 1am on Saturday will go into two weeks of hotel quarantine.

Palaszczuk said on Friday morning the situation was moving rapidly, and she wished Victoria the best.

“I just think that the clear message to Queenslanders is definitely do not go to NSW and do not go to Victoria during this period of time,” she said.

Other states and territories were quick to shut their borders on Thursday: Tasmania shut its border entirely, while South Australia and the Northern Territory will enforce 14 days of quarantine for all visitors from Greater Melbourne and Geelong.

Exposure site list grows

The list of exposure sites has grown to include AAMI Park after a person with coronavirus attended the Wallabies test match against France on Tuesday.

The venue has been closed for deep cleaning. Thousands of others who attended the game have been asked to monitor for symptoms. Patrons in high-risk seating areas will be contacted directly by the department and be required to follow different advice.

Hastings on the Mornington Peninsula has also been added as a tier 2 site with a case visiting the KFC for a short time on Monday night. If you were at the venue from 9pm until 9.15pm health authorities have asked you to isolate until you receive a negative test result.

Chemist Warehouse in Frankston, on Cranbourne Rd, was also added to the list as a tier 2 site after a case attended the Karingal shop on Monday. Time periods between 5.40pm to 5.50pm and then later, from 8.30pm to 8.50pm, have been added.

The Salvo store in Bundoora on Plenty Rd has been listed as a tier 1 exposure site. If you went to the shop between 11.45am and 1pm on Tuesday test immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

Banyule City Council offices in Greensborough (level 3, 1 Flintoff St) have also been listed as a tier 1 site.

“An individual who attended our Greensborough office on Monday 12 July 2021 has returned a positive Covid-19 test result,” the council’s website says.

The Ms Frankie restaurant in Cremorne is also listed as a tier 1 site after a positive case attended on Tuesday night and anyone there between 6pm and 7.45pm has been asked to get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

Other sites in Williamstown, Point Cook, Craigieburn, Oakleigh and Carnegie have also been added the list.

PENNY STEPHENS/The Age Almost empty streets on the first morning of Melbourne’s fifth lockdown.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp has expressed the frustration many Victorians feel at the latest lockdown but also the sense that it’s better to have tougher restrictions to head off the spread of the virus rather than ongoing uncertainty.

She said many small businesses were struggling and some could fail during the state’s fifth lockdown.

“It is deflating and frustrating to find ourselves once again in lockdown in Victoria. But we do know what it takes, we do know what to do here in Victoria and we need to think that lockdown five is about going hard and getting out fast,” she told the Today program

“We don’t want to be in lockdown but if we’re going to be, we need to rally like we have before to do the right thing and get out of this as quickly as possible.”

Capp also touched on the ongoing sniping between different jurisdictions and the debate about whether NSW received preferential treatment from the federal government.

“I think there’s got to be a sense of fairness. There’s got to be a sense of national commitment,” she said.

“[Lockdown] weighs on people’s financial resources, but it’s more than that – it’s the emotional and mental and the energy that’s required just to keep going.

“If we can feel that sense of co-ordination, and co-operation between levels of government, and know that they’re focusing all of their energy into what’s best for the people of Australia, that could be fantastic.”

Sam Mooy/Getty Images Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has acknowledged “these are very trying days” for the people of NSW and Victoria in lockdown.

Federal financial support deal

A deal was struck on Thursday night between the federal and Victorian governments on financial support for the latest lockdown.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday morning that Victoria’s lockdown was the second in about a month.

“These are very trying days, not just for the people of Victoria, but for the more than 5 million people across New South Wales who this morning are also subject to lockdown orders,” he told the Seven network.

“Our country will get through this. Importantly, we’ll be stronger at the end of this crisis.”

More to come