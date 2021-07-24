Covid-19: A record 163 community cases recorded in Australia's New South Wales

Australian health authorities say there has been 163 new cases of Covid-19 in the state of New South Wales in the last day, a major spike since Friday and a new daily record.

Of those, 66 were household contacts and 45 were infectious in the community.

There were more than 93,000 test results received, another record.

"Unfortunately cases continue to rise," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Australia's Covid madness makes me miss NZ's response

* Covid-19: Ministry of Health says any symptomatic people in Taranaki should get tested

* Trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel bubble burst splits families

* Covid-19: How Sydney’s outbreak turned into a national emergency - and where to from here?

* Air NZ putting on extra flights and bigger planes to bring New Zealanders home, CEO says



"What it's telling us is we have a continuing and growing problem particular in west and southwest Sydney."

He said family transmission and people catching it in shops and workplaces remained the issue.

RHETT WYMAN/Sydney Morning Herald NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard provides a Covid-19 update on Saturday.

Hazzard detailed where some of the cases are.

Canterbury-Bankstown has 34 new cases, Cumberland has 26, Blacktown has 15 and Liverpool has six.

He appealed for people to obey the rules.

"I think the basic message out of all of this is that the community - we really need our community, particularly in southwestern and western Sydney, to stay at home, to hear the message and stay at home," he said.

"And don't intermingle with family members from other households. It will continue to cause massive grief here in Sydney, particularly in western and southwestern Sydney, if family members mix with family members from other households.

"Just, please, stop doing it. Stop."

Dominic Lorrimer/9News Commuters in the nearly empty Sydney CBD.

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett from Deakin University in Melbourne said figuring out what's causing transmission is the key to winding the spiralling cases back.The city's outbreak has ballooned to over 1700 cases the day after officials dubbed the situation a "national crisis".

"They have got to find those links causing the transmission to spread across households and between households," Bennett told Today.

"So, once they can close those down, you can actually break one transmission link, you can actually see 20 less cases the next week."

Of the 136 new Covid-19 cases announced on Friday, 53 were infectious in the community.

While the numbers of people infectious in the community are still high, Bennett said without the lock down the situation would be very different.

"There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the direction we were hoping they would at this stage," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"The fact that the numbers have held - now they have gone into the mid-100s, but at the same time, the testing rates are extraordinary and they are now finding more virus that's out there in the community which is critical."

She dismissed calls from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews to set up a "ring of steel" around Sydney.

Plus she said when it is time lock down will not end suddenly, but restrictions will have to be gradually lifted.

Rejection of jabs

After National Cabinet meeting on Friday, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said NSW would not be getting any extra supply of the Pfizer vaccine to curb its outbreak, but second doses may be delayed so more people can get their first jab.

People should now wait six weeks, rather than three.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told NSW the state will not get any extra Pfizer vaccine.

The lockdown in Sydney was working, Morrison said.

He said the restrictions had prevented coronavirus infections growing exponentially, as it has in other countries.

"In Victoria, when they went through the lock down, they saw cases rise and rise and rise for many, many weeks while they were in lock down," Morrison said.

"I would reassure people that what you are doing now is saving lives, it is working to bring this under control."

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.