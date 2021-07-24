Covid-19: Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters descend on Melbourne CBD

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters descended upon Melbourne’s CBD as a simultaneous rally took place in Sydney.

The number of protesters ballooned into the thousands on Saturday afternoon, well and truly outnumbering police.

The crowd made multiple laps of the city streets and started gathering outside State Parliament about 1.30pm (local time).

Multiple tram routes were stopped due to the large crowds, which included people of all ages and families with children.

At least three people were apprehended by police on Swanston Street, away from the main crowd of people.

Multiple officers held down three men who screamed to be let free.

Police had one man in handcuffs and were taking his details. It’s unclear what led to the arrests.

Crowds at Flinders Street Station had earlier shouted slogans such as “no more lockdown” and “Sack [Victorian Premier] Dan Andrews”.

People in the group of demonstrators also let off orange-coloured smoke flares and beat drums.

After about three hours the anti-lockdown protest had almost dissipated.

Police divided the crowd into sections near Flinders Street Station, and deployed pepper spray at the entrance of the station.

The city fell quiet again, but Flinders Street remained blocked off as officers dispersed remaining protesters.

An unknown number of protesters were arrested.

The location of the midday protest was unknown until it was announced via social media at 11am.

Victoria’s Health Minister Martin Foley said he was “beyond disappointment” when it came to the anti-lockdown protests.

Categorising the demonstrations as “ratbaggery”, Mr Foley said the protest could set back Victoria’s path to eased Covid-safe settings.

“You’re either on the side of the virus, or you’re on the side of humanity. You can’t be on both,” he said.

When asked about the protests while visiting the locked down LaCrosse Building in Docklands on Saturday afternoon, Victorian Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar told Nine News: “This is just a complete distraction, and it doesn’t help the hard work of literally millions of Victorians doing the right thing.”

Meanwhile, more than 1000 protesters marched through Sydney’s CBD on Saturday to protest widespread lockdowns in New South Wales.

Flying Australian and Eureka flags and carrying placards reading “I do not consent”, “drain the swamp” and “authority comes from God”, the crowd arrived with chants and whistles outside Sydney’s Town Hall at 12.45pm.