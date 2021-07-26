Covid-19: Friends of Sydney woman who died from virus say she is 'not a number'

A Sydney woman, aged in her 30s, who died from Covid-19 over the weekend, has been identified as Adriana Midori Takara.

The 38-year-old Brazilian national was studying accounting at Sydney's Kaplan Business School and had no underlying health conditions.

But she deteriorated quickly after contracting the coronavirus.

Takara died on Saturday night (local time) at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, with New South Wales Health authorities using her death to highlight just how deadly the Delta strain is.

She caught the virus just 10 days ago.

Fernanda Ferreira Batista, identifying herself as a friend of Takara, wrote on Facebook Takara was a “woman with dreams and wishes”.

9news Adriana Midori Takara, 38, died in a Sydney hospital 10 days after contracting coronavirus.

“Since Covid-19 started all we hear is about numbers. Numbers of cases, numbers of infections, numbers of vaccines, numbers of deaths,” Batista said in the online tribute posted on Sunday.

“Well, Adriana is not a number. An amazing friend, not only my friend but friend of so many people.”

Her friends and family had to say their final goodbyes over Zoom.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging young people who are complacent about Covid-19 to "think again".

She is one of two Sydney residents to die from Covid-19 on Saturday, as cases of the Delta outbreak soared past 2000.

The second person was a woman from south-western Sydney aged in her 70s.

There have now been eight deaths since the start of the Delta outbreak in Sydney last month, with authorities warning there would be more to come.

“If anybody thinks this is a disease just affecting older people, please think again,” Berejiklian said.

“Please note that younger people without pre-existing conditions can also fall victim to this cruel disease.”

The number of young people seriously ill with Covid-19 in NSW hospitals is also on the rise.

Of the 141 people currently in hospital with the virus, 60 – or close to half – are under the age of 55.

A teenager and seven people aged in their 20s are among the 43 critically ill patients being treated in Intensive Care.

There were another 141 new cases recorded in NSW today, with at least 38 of those infectious in the community.

This story was originally published on 9news and is republished with permission.