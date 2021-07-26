Covid-19 Australia: NSW records two more deaths, 145 new cases

Two people from western Sydney in Australia have died today after contracting Covid-19.

A woman in her 80s died at home in Pendle Hill this afternoon and a man in his 80s died at Campbelltown Hospital on Monday morning, New South Wales (NSW) Health said in a statement.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian stressed the importance of Sydney residents “not mingling”.

The deaths bring the number of deaths associated with Sydney’s current outbreak to 10, after a woman in her 30s from Sydney’s CBD and a woman in her 70s from the city’s south-west died early on Sunday morning.

There have been 66 Covid-19 deaths in NSW since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, NSW has reported 145 new local coronavirus cases on Monday, including at least 76 who were infectious in the community.

The source of infection for 79 of the new cases remains under investigation. Of the linked cases, 55 were household contacts and nine were other close contacts.

“It is really important for people not to leave home unless they absolutely have to and, in particular, do not mingle,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, as Greater Sydney entered its second month of lockdown measures.

Fifty-one of the cases were in the community for their entire infectious period and 25 were in the community for part of it. The isolation status of 11 cases remains under investigation.

The Premier thanked the 98,158 people who were tested during the reporting period, a slight drop from the record 102,233 whose tests were processed in the previous 24 hours.

Earlier, Berejiklian said she welcomed the decision by national vaccine advisory group ATAGI to recommend all Greater Sydney residents aged 18 and over strongly consider receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.