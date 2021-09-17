Covid-19 Australia: Melbourne tradies block CBD roads to protest tearoom ban

Groups of Victorian construction workers in Australia have protested a statewide tearoom ban – part of Covid-19 restrictions – by taking a ‘smoko’ break in the middle of some of Melbourne’s main roads.

Workers blatantly set up chairs and tables, blocking trams and cars, on Sydney Rd in Brunswick, Church St in Richmond, Ballarat Rd in Footscray and in the middle of the city on Friday.

About 150 tradies attended from a Multiplex site on Lonsdale St near King St, firing up a barbecue and sharing soft drinks as traffic was forced to bypass the area for about 20 minutes.

While two men flipped sausages, another sliced salami he brought from home to share with his colleagues.

One man told The Age that he expected the protest to continue on Monday because the construction workers had nowhere else to enjoy their breaks without a tearoom.

Police surrounded the civil, peaceful protest in what appeared to be an effort to stop it expanding and stopping traffic elsewhere.

The luncheon ended shortly before 1pm, at which point the workers packed up their tools and went home.

Joe Armao/The Age Construction workers at a building site in Melbourne block Lonsdale St and use it for their lunch break after being banned from using tearooms due to Covid.

Construction workers are unhappy with a series of measures introduced yesterday to prevent transmission on-site, including closing tearooms and a mandate to receive one vaccine dose if they want to continue working from next Friday.

Covid response commander Jeroen Weimar said people were bending over backwards to keep the construction industry going and some workers needed to check their privilege.

“Recognise the privileges that those of us who are still able to work, get, and if it means you can’t sit with your mates while you have a sandwich, that doesn’t seem to be a huge burden,” Weimar said.

Weimar said tearooms posed a significant risk of transmission with workers coming from different parts of the city, sitting in small spaces, and eating and drinking.

JOE ARMAO/The Age Construction workers protesting the tearoom ban.

CFMEU Victorian secretary John Setka said the action “wasn’t really a protest” and workers at big construction sites didn’t have anywhere else to take their smoko breaks.

Setka was annoyed the government did not consult them about the tearoom ban.

“What they decided was if we can’t sit in the smoko shed where do we have our break? So they’ve taken all the tables and chairs out into the fresh air,” Setka told 3AW on Friday morning.

“They’ve got nowhere else to have their smoko.”

A vaccine mandate has also been introduced for the sector, requiring workers to get a first dose of a vaccine by next Friday

The death of a Victorian woman in her 50s with Covid-19 was reported on Friday and the state recorded more than 500 new local cases, as the 70 per cent first-dose vaccination milestone was reached ahead of a modest easing of restrictions.