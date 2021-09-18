Covid-19 Australia: Picnics return to Melbourne, while police prepare for anti-lockdown protests in Sydney

New South Wales has recorded 1331 new locally acquired Covid-19 cases and six deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Of the people who died in the Australian state, there were four women and two men from western and south-western Sydney, with one person in their 40s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s, and two aged in their 80s. One person, a man in his 70s from western Sydney, acquired his infection overseas.

According to information released by NSW Health, three of the six people who died were not vaccinated and three had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The total number of cases in NSW since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic has now reached 50,730.

Sydney Morning Herald New South Wales police have begun arriving in Sydney in preparation for a scheduled anti-lockdown protest due to take place on Saturday afternoon.

Police in Sydney have been arriving en masse at Sydney Park, in Sydney’s inner west, in preparation for a scheduled anti-lockdown protest due to take place at midday (2pm NZT).

Witnesses say there are several parked buses reserved for a police operation, with the car park to the area sealed off, and officers manning each entry point to the park.

There are also police patrolling the park on bicycles, as well as speaking to people sitting down in the park.

Getty Images Up to five fully vaccinated Melburnians from a maximum of two households can have picnics together from Saturday, however alcohol remains banned.

In the neighbouring state of Victoria, there was one death and 535 new infections recorded on Saturday, as restrictions were loosened in Melbourne allowing people to meet outdoors.

Of the new cases recorded in the 24 hours to midnight on Friday, 62 have so far been linked to known clusters, according to Victoria’s health department.

Fully vaccinated Melburnians can meet up outdoors with one other household in groups of up to five adults plus dependents. The five-kilometre restriction on movement from the home has also been widened to 10 kilometres.

Outdoor gyms and skate parks have also been reopened, with Melburnians now allowed to exercise for four hours per day, instead of two.

DAVID ESTCOURT/The Age Police in Melbourne check cars on Saturday morning to prevent anti-lockdown protesters from gathering in the city's CBD.

Travel in and out of Melbourne by public transport and car has ground to a halt to prevent anti-lockdown protesters from gathering in the central city on Saturday.

Trains, trams and buses will not run to the CBD from 8am until 2pm, with thousands of police preparing to stop people from gathering. Checkpoints have also been set up to restrict movement by car.

Crowds could also return to Melbourne sporting events by November, with the government intending to implement a “no jab, no entry” policy for people going to major events, restaurants or pubs as part of the state’s road map to reopening.

Victorian government officials have told industry stakeholders of the government’s intention to force visitors and staff at hospitality venues and major events to be fully vaccinated, according to two sources not authorised to speak publicly about the briefings.

The government has said that it will release its road map for easing restrictions based on vaccination targets on Sunday.