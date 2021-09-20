Covid-19 Australia: Victoria records 2021 daily record in 567, NSW announces 935 cases

Victoria has posted its highest daily Covid-19 case total of the year, with 567 new, locally acquired cases and one death.

There are now 5675 active cases of coronavirus across the Australian state.

The figures come after Premier Daniel Andrews outlined a significantly slower and more cautious path out of Covid-19 lockdown than NSW, with only those who are fully vaccinated able to feel the benefit of easing restrictions and a timeline that stretches out to Christmas.

The Burnet Institute modelling on which the road map is based predicts up to 4000 infections per day, several thousand deaths and a hospital system stretched by new admissions at the end of December as freedoms increase.

READ MORE: Melbourne police use capsicum spray on lockdown protesters

The road map was welcomed by health experts, but Victoria’s business lobby groups say they are bitterly disappointed at the pace of reopening, adding that shop workers are bracing for an upsurge in customer aggression if they have to exclude unvaccinated customers.

On Saturday, more than 230 people were arrested in Melbourne following a protest over Covid-19 restrictions.

Six police officers were taken to hospital, and another three were injured, as a result of the demonstration which saw police pelted with stones and bottles, and had abuse hurled at them.

Photos and videos of the event show hundreds of people marching down roads, chanting “no more lockdown”. Some protesters were seen sitting peacefully in the middle of a road. Many people were also not wearing masks. Other photos show police dousing people in pepper spray.

Four more deaths in NSW

NSW has recorded 935 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths.

Two men in their 60s from south western Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital, while a man in his 80s from western Sydney died at Nepean Hospital.

NSW Health said his death was the second linked to an outbreak at Uniting Edinglassie Lodge Residential Aged Care Facility in Penrith.

A woman in her 80s from the Wollongong area died at Wollongong Hospital.