Earthquake in Australia: Buildings shake from Melbourne to Canberra

Buildings shook across the Australian state of Victoria on Tuesday morning just after 9am (11am NZT).

An earthquake has struck Victoria, causing damage to buildings across Melbourne, Nine News has reported.

The 6.0 magnitude quake hit Mansfield, east of Melbourne, about 9.15am (11.15 NZT).

Tremors were also felt across Canberra and New South Wales.

Eddie Jim/The Age Betty's Burgers in Chapel St, Prahran, has partly collapsed after an earthquake in Melbourne.

“The strong shaking went on for about 10 seconds,” said Mark Quigley, a geoscientist from the University of Melbourne told The Age.

“For something of that size, we’re talking about a fault that would be on the order of maybe 5 kilometres long and three kilometres wide.”

“For an earthquake of that magnitude, we would expect to get hundreds of small aftershocks. We could get aftershocks in the range of 4.5 magnitude.

“There is no assurance you couldn’t get larger earthquakes.”

The quake was at a depth of 10km.

Video of minor damage to buildings has flooded social media, with Chapel Street in South Yarra appearing badly hit with damage. The shaking was felt as far away as Canberra.

