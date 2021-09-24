Covid-19 Australia: Victoria braces for more protests as state grapples with growing cases

Police in Victoria line the entrances of the Covid-19 vaccination hub at the Melbourne Museum.

There are concerns in the Australian state of Victoria that Melbourne’s violent rallies may have been super-spreader events.

A vaccination centre has closed and healthcare workers have been told not to wear their uniforms in public after abuse from protesters across the city this week, including one case where a nurse was allegedly spat on.

Latest case numbers – Victoria

The state of Victoria has recorded 733 new, locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and one death. That figure is down from Thursday’s tally of 766 cases.

The Department of Health has not said how many cases are linked to known outbreaks or how many people were already isolating when they received a positive test. Zero cases were detected in hotel quarantine.

There are now 7160 active cases of coronavirus across the state.

Friday’s numbers are off the back of Thursday’s 56,520 Covid-19 tests.

The figures come after it was revealed a person who attended the anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protest in Melbourne’s CBD on Wednesday is now in hospital being treated for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said public health investigations were underway into the positive case. The person has been included in today’s case numbers.

The positive case comes after a vaccination hub at the Melbourne Town Hall was closed until Monday, after staff in the CBD were abused on their way to work.

Plans for a fourth day of widespread protests on Thursday against mandatory vaccinations and the closure of the construction industry did not materialise.