Covid-19 Australia: New South Wales has 1043 new cases, 11 deaths

The Australian state of New South Wales has reported 1043 new local coronavirus cases, as well as the deaths of 11 people from the coronavirus.

In comparison, on Thursday, New South Wales reported 1063 new local cases and six additional deaths from the virus as two Sydney hospitals continue to investigate outbreaks within its wards.

Sydney Morning Herald More than 26 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across Australia, and now more than half (50.15 per cent) of people aged 16 and up are fully vaccinated.

The deaths reported on Friday included a man in his 50s from Broken Hill, in the state’s west. He died in hospital and was a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case and was not vaccinated. NSW Health said in a statement that the man had underlying medical conditions.

Two other people died at home in Sydney and tested positive to Covid-19 after their death: an unvaccinated woman in her 80s from Sydney’s inner west who acquired her infection at her social housing complex and an unvaccinated man in his 40s from western Sydney who had underlying medical conditions.

Half of Australia’s over 16-year-olds are now fully vaccinated.

Speaking at a mass vaccination centre in south-west Sydney, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said 56.6 per cent of people aged 16 and over in her state had now been fully vaccinated against the virus.

“So [the state is] inching closer and closer to that 70 per cent figure,” she said.

Berejiklian said she was also “pleased to announce” a third of children aged 12 to 15 had now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – meaning one in 20 kids in the age group received a vaccine on Thursday.

James Brickwood New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Despite the reopening of businesses such as dine-in restaurants and gyms projected to occur in less than a month, the Premier said she was hesitant to use the term “Freedom Day” due to the ongoing risk of the virus.

“Everything we start doing, we look forward to doing, at 70 and 80 per cent must be done with a degree of caution and responsibility because otherwise too many people will end up in hospital,” she said.