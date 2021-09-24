Melbourne: Lockdown protester in hospital with Covid-19, medics targeted with abuse

A vaccination centre in Australia has closed and healthcare workers have been told not to wear their uniforms in public after abuse from protesters across Melbourne this week, including one case where a nurse was allegedly spat on.

Plans for a fourth day of protests against mandatory vaccinations and the closure of the construction industry did not materialise on Thursday, as the Victorian Health Department revealed a person who attended Wednesday’s rally was in hospital with Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the department said it was investigating the case and urged anyone who attended the protest to get tested if they had any symptoms.

Police said they arrested 92 people across the city on Thursday, primarily for breaching public health directions, and would “continue to provide a highly visible presence across the city over the coming days”.

In an attempt to bypass hundreds of police deployed across the CBD, organisers tried to arrange a protest at the Melbourne Museum vaccination centre. However, dozens of police were sent to monitor the museum and adjoining Carlton Gardens, where no protests eventuated.

Despite the lack of protesters, a vaccination hub run by Cohealth at Town Hall was closed on Thursday morning. The community health operator’s chief executive, Nicole Bartholomeusz, said she closed the centre, which caters to vulnerable Melburnians, including asylum seekers and rough sleepers, until at least Monday due to staff being targeted during the protests.

“I am distressed to report that there have been several incidents of Cohealth workers in the city being physically and verbally abused while on their way to work, targeted because they were wearing their cohealth identification,” Bartholomeusz said in a statement.

WAYNE TAYLOR/The Age Police horses near the construction union headquarters on Thursday morning.

She added that Cohealth had instructed staff not to wear their uniforms, lanyards or scrubs in the city to avoid being targeted.

“We give this instruction with the heaviest of hearts, as our staff are so proud to be part of an organisation that supports our most vulnerable citizens and are proud to be recognised as Cohealth workers,” Bartholomeusz said.

“This means people experiencing homelessness can no longer access vital services and supports at Central City and at least 200 people per day will no longer be able to access the vaccine from the Melbourne Town Hall.”

Several major hospitals in inner-city Melbourne have begun issuing advice to healthcare workers not to wear their scrubs to and from work, following incidents of staff being abused outside hospitals and while on public transport.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he expected police to identify and “deal with” those responsible for the abuse.

“Why would you abuse, why would you, as I’m told, be spitting on people who are doing that sort of work?” Andrews said.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Victorian secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick condemned the attacks on healthcare workers.

STUFF The Pfizer vaccine enters your body, does its thing, and is then destroyed. It does not alter your DNA.

“Abusing healthcare workers who are working to protect Victorians so we can ease restrictions and see our friends and family again is senseless and selfish,” she said.

Australian Medical Association Victorian president Dr Roderick McRae said he was “disgusted and appalled” by reports of healthcare workers being targeted in Melbourne.

“It is appalling behaviour by a very limited number of members of our community,” McRae said.

“I have intense difficulty seeing how any of the behaviours we have seen over the last week make the world a better place.”

On Thursday, busloads of uniformed police officers arrived from about 9am at the boarded-up construction CFMEU offices on Melbourne’s Elizabeth St, where protests have started every day since Monday.

WAYNE TAYLOR/The Age The state of Victoria hit a new peak case number on Saturday, as the state grapples with more protests.

However, organisers in social media channels advised attendees to meet on the outskirts of the CBD about 10am on Thursday and await further instructions, avoiding confrontations with police.

No large-scale protest eventuated, however, unlike Wednesday when police deployed tear gas and non-lethal rounds to disperse those left at the Shrine of Remembrance. On Tuesday, thousands of protesters swept across the city and brought traffic to a standstill on the West Gate Bridge.

Police also confirmed they were investigating confronting footage allegedly filmed on Wednesday that depicted an officer at Flinders Street Station approaching a man from behind, pinning his arms to his sides and throwing him face-first into to the ground, knocking him unconscious.

The protests started late last week with construction workers objecting to new public health orders including a mandatory vaccination requirement and a ban on on-site tearooms. They soon grew to include other people, including anti-vaccination and far-right activists.

Construction union boss John Setka said the large majority were anti-vaccination “drunken morons” rather than tradespeople. Others in the union believe CFMEU members have been out in force.

Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton revealed on Thursday that he was “seriously considering” mandatory vaccination for all police members given their engagement with the public at public demonstration, hotel quarantine, borders and other scenarios.

“The final determination hasn’t been made, but that’s where I’m heading towards,” he said.

WAYNE TAYLOR/The Age Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said he was seriously considering mandating vaccinations.

Police union boss Wayne Gatt said he supported a vaccination mandate.

“The Police Association recognises the importance of vaccination as a health and safety measure, particularly in a high-risk workforce,” he said.

“Indeed, the majority of our members have called for the prioritisation of vaccine to police.”

Patton said one protester bit a police officer in Wednesday’s protest and with very few protesters wearing masks, he said police were routinely exposed to the risk of Covid-19 at demonstrations.

Shrine of Remembrance chief executive Dean Lee revealed there was urine on walls, widespread rubbish and shattered glass in a “disgusting” display at the shrine on Wednesday. Permanent damage to the memorial was avoided, however.

“Those that seek to divide us in a time of crisis are not doing themselves any favours and are not representing the best values of what it is to be Australian,” he told ABC News’ Breakfast.

CFMEU national construction secretary Dave Noonan condemned the protesters’ use of the Shrine of Remembrance, built in 1934 to commemorate those who served and died in Australia’s wars.

“These actions are not supported by the vast majority of union members in the construction industry nor the Australian community,” Noonan said.

“Those who occupied the shrine should be ashamed of themselves. They should reflect on the sacrifices of others and cease these mindless and destructive mob actions.”

Additional reporting by Cassandra Morgan, Melissa Cunningham, Carolyn Webb and Bianca Hall.