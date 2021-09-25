Covid-19: New South Wales records 1007 new cases, 11 deaths

The Australian state of New South Wales has recorded 1007 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths.

A total of 108,105 tests were reported in the state in 24 hours, with 84.7 per cent of the over-16 population receiving their first dose of a vaccine, and 57.8 per cent of people fully vaccinated.

About 9.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the state.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Director of Health Protection at NSW Health, Dr Jeremy McAnulty. (File photo)

Dr Jeremy McAnulty from NSW Health said 1187 people with Covid-19 are in hospital, with 229 in intensive care and 118 people requiring ventilation.

Of the 11 people who died, one was in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, three in their 80s, and one in their 90s.

Nine were unvaccinated, with two having received one dose.

McAnulty said some died at home, with their infections diagnosed after their deaths. He urged anyone with even the mildest symptoms to get tested.

Since June 16, 288 people have died of Covid-19 in NSW.

The update comes after a large group of revellers were moved on by police after they gathered at North Bondi in Sydney’s east on Friday night.

Many people in the crowd were not wearing masks as they gathered on a patch of grass at the northern end of the popular beach, photos show.

Police officers arrived at about 7.30pm (local time) and began to move the revellers on. It is not currently known if any Penalty Infringement Notices were issued, with NSW Police expected to release a statement on the gathering some time on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the state government contemplated barring Sydneysiders from visiting regional NSW until the state hits 80 per cent full vaccination.

In a meeting, the NSW crisis cabinet discussed possible freedoms that would be granted under the 80 per cent road map to lift restrictions, including an increase to home visitors and a return to community sport.

Higher caps for hospitality, weddings and funerals were also options considered by the cabinet for the second stage of the state’s pandemic recovery plan, which is set to be released next week.

However low vaccination rates in some regions of NSW have prompted the government to reconsider allowing regional travel after the first vaccination target of 70 per cent is met.

October 11 is firming as the day the state emerges from lockdown at 70 per cent, with the 80 per cent milestone expected to be hit two weeks later.

All freedoms introduced at 70 and 80 per cent rates will be for fully vaccinated people only, however the unvaccinated are expected to access the same freedoms by the end of the year.

WAYNE TAYLOR/The Age The state of Victoria hit a new peak case number on Saturday, as the state grapples with more protests.

In the state of Victoria, 847 new cases were recorded, along with one death, a new peak case number for the state.

The cases were detected from 59,342 tests, with 37,220 vaccines administered in the same period. Victoria now has 7611 active cases.

Victoria was expecting to hit a significant milestone of around 80 per cent of people aged 16 and over receiving a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday. That would have triggered the lifting of curfew in Melbourne and people would have been allowed to move 15 kilometres for permitted reasons.

But it now seems like vaccination rates will fall short of this number, and will likely instead arrive sometime early next week.

Just over 76 per cent of Victorians aged 16 or over have received a single dose.

Meanwhile, Queensland has recorded just one new case, but it was nearly not detected before the person involved left quarantine.

The case was locally acquired and linked to the Sunnybank cluster – a close family contact of a previous case.

Queensland health Minister Yvette D’Ath revealed the case was detected on a day-14 test, meaning the person in question was due to leave quarantine after the required two-week period.

“It shows how important it is when people are isolating to do all those tests,” D’Ath said.

“My thanks to the family, it would be very difficult to get a positive result right at the end of a quarantine period and have to restart.“

The case was a young child who had been in home quarantine for their entire infectious priod.

Queensland has 19 active cases including the new case, with 22,336 vaccines administered on Friday.

That brings Queensland to 62.8 per cent of people who have received a first dose, and 43.9 per cent fully vaccinated.

- With reporting by Lucy Cormack and Tom Rabe.