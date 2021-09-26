Covid-19 Australia: Crowds at Sydney's beaches lead to super-spreader risk

Authorities in Australia are voicing mounting concern over illegal beach gatherings in Sydney’s eastern suburbs which are surging in popularity as the weather warms and New South Wales edges closer to freedom.

The Mayor of Waverley council Paula Masselos said the gatherings were “extremely frustrating” for authorities, after huge crowds converged on Manly and Bondi beaches on Friday night.

@tarikkent/TikTok A crowd of revellers on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Friday night.

The revellers left beer bottles, cans and other rubbish strewn across the esplanade in their wake.

Masselos was concerned the gatherings could seed fresh clusters of Covid-19 due to lagging vaccination uptake in her local government area.

“We have 110 active cases and the number is increasing,” Masselos said. “Irresponsible behaviour like this is only adding to the potential risk of our number going up.”

NSW announced 1007 new local Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Saturday.

Masselos said the majority of people are doing the right thing, but “a small group of people is imperilling themselves and everyone else”.

NSW Police said the situation had returned to normal during the day on Saturday.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Covid-19 restrictions have eased for people in New South Wales who are fully vaccinated, with up to five people allowed to gather outdoors. The eased restrictions only apply to people who don't live in the 12 local government areas of concern and have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

However Masselos called council rangers to step up their patrols late on Saturday afternoon after visiting Bondi beach and witnessing groups beginning to gather again, although they were keeping their distance.

“I’ve called the rangers to go down and keep an eye on it,” she said.

Masselos added that the main problems were surfacing after 7pm when council rangers clocked off for the day.

“It’s difficult to control, it really is,” she said.

Masselos said police had been fining people who were coming to the beaches from outside of the area and breaching the five-kilometre travel restrictions.

“Police are checking people’s number plates,” she said.

“In one instance they found a driver licence buried in the sand from a person that was from out of the area.”

Earlier on Friday, the state government contemplated barring Sydneysiders from visiting regional NSW until the state hits 80 per cent full vaccination.

James Brickwood/Sydney Morning Herald New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has outlined a roadmap out of the current statewide lockdown, with a range of restrictions to be eased when 70 per cent of the state's eligible population are fully vaccinated. These freedoms will only be restored for the fully vaccinated.

In a meeting, the NSW crisis cabinet discussed possible freedoms that would be granted under the 80 per cent road map to lift restrictions, including an increase to home visitors and a return to community sport.

Higher caps for hospitality, weddings and funerals were also options considered by the cabinet for the second stage of the state’s pandemic recovery plan, which is set to be released next week.

However, low vaccination rates in some regions of NSW have prompted the government to reconsider allowing regional travel after the first vaccination target of 70 per cent is met.

October 11 is firming as the day the state emerges from lockdown at 70 per cent, with the 80 per cent milestone expected to be hit two weeks later.

All freedoms introduced at 70 and 80 per cent rates will be for fully vaccinated people only, however the unvaccinated are expected to access the same freedoms by the end of the year.