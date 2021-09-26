Australian woman bedridden for weeks after magpie attack

A magpie attack has left one Australian woman bedridden for several weeks.

Debbie Galbraith from the Gold Coast was on a bike ride when she was swooped and knocked to the ground by the black and white bird.

Galbraith said she felt a clip on the back of her helmet and ducked as an "instant reaction".

"I've come off and then just the side of my ribs have gone straight into the curb," she said.

This incident left her with seven broken ribs and six plates to hold them in place.

"The ribs weren't lined up or anything so they thought it would be better to put the plates in, line them up, so they could heal correctly," Galbraith said.

"The first couple of days I was just in agony".

In the past 12 months on the Gold Coast there have been just 14 reports of swooping.

Meanwhile, there have been 157 from January to August in Brisbane, Queensland. However, those numbers don't reflect unreported incidents.

Brisbane City Council has encouraged residents to report magpie sightings to council and put up signs in swooping hotspots to warn other residents.

Galbraith said if she'd known about the magpie, she would have moved to the other side of the road or "gone a different way".

"I will not be riding my bike during magpie season again," she said.

