Covid-19 Australia: New South Wales reports 961 new infections, nine deaths

The Australian state of New South Wales has recorded 961 new cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths.

The nine deaths include six men and three women. Eight of the nine people were unvaccinated and one person had received one dose of a vaccine.

Three of the people were from south-western Sydney, four were from western Sydney, one person was from Sydney’s inner-west and one was from the eastern suburbs.

In comparison, NSW recorded 1007 new local Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Saturday, as parts of the state hit 13 weeks in lockdown.

The state is expected to reach a 60 per cent double-dose vaccination rate in the next 24 hours, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Sunday.

Berejiklian said the government would this week release its roadmap for easing restrictions once 80 per cent of the state is fully vaccinated.

Berejiklian said case numbers have been trending down in western and south-western Sydney.

However, cases are rising in Illawarra and Central Coast, with people in those regions being asked to “remain vigilant”.

The numbers come following crowds gathering illegally to party at Sydney's beaches which are feared will lead to super-spreader risk in NSW.

The Mayor of Waverley council Paula Masselos said the gatherings were “extremely frustrating” for authorities, after huge crowds converged on Manly and Bondi beaches.

We’ve got to give people their lives back’: Australian PM Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pushed for states and territories to reopen when 80 per cent of Australians are fully vaccinated, saying “that’s the gift” he wants to give the country for Christmas.

“We’ve been very successful in saving lives but we’ve got to give people their lives back,” Morrison said on Sunday morning.

Evan Vucci/AP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he wants lockdowns and restrictions to be eased by Christmas.

“Once we get to 80 per cent [vaccination rates] ... we have to move forward.

“That’s a challenge for the premiers ... there comes a time when you’ve got to honour the arrangement you’ve made with the Australian people.

“Of course, there’s common sense there’ll be the QR code logins, perhaps occasionally, wearing masks, in particular settings [but] ... we can’t stay in second gear in living with the virus, we’ve got to get to top gear.”