Covid-19 Australia: NSW records 787 new cases, reveals freedoms to kick in when 70 per cent vaccinated

The Australian state of New South Wales has reported 787 new local cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths as the state government reveals its roadmap for 80 per cent double-dose vaccination coverage.

Most of NSW is locked down and police are cracking down on compliance measures as authorities battle to contain the spread of the virulent Delta strain.

Of the 12 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday (local time), four were aged in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s and two in their 90s.

It takes the toll for the current outbreak to 309.

There are 1155 Covid-19 patients in hospital in NSW, with 214 in intensive care units and 115 on ventilators.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also revealed the state's roadmap beyond 80 per cent double-dose vaccination coverage.

This includes the resumption of travel to regional NSW, pushed back from 70 per cent coverage, and being allowed to stand and drink at the pub.

It will also include the “consideration” of international travel.

On December 1, unvaccinated people will be able to reintegrate with society and the “four square metre” will revert to a “two square metre” rule.

More than 85 per cent of people over 16 have had at least one vaccine dose, while about 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Pool/Getty Images NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian outlines details for reopening post lockdown, announcing the restrictions will begin to ease from October 11.

Berejiklian said it was extremely likely the 70 per cent vaccination milestone would trigger freedoms from October 11.

Meanwhile, outdoor pools are permitted to reopen everywhere in NSW, with even the unvaccinated allowed to swim at pools within their local government area.

Construction sites in NSW are now able to return to full capacity with Covid-19 safety plans, after previously being restricted to 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Business NSW has dubbed the 70 per cent reopening day 'back-to-business day', with chief executive Daniel Hunter urging people to support local firms.

But he said business owners were still awaiting new public health orders about how to deal with vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“The government has indicated it is going to be an individual accountability, so if you're not vaccinated it's actually going to be on you to not enter those premises,” he told radio station 2GB.