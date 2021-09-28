Covid-19: Victoria records 867 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Of Tuesday's new cases, 149 are infections that were not reported previously due to a technical error.

Victoria has recorded 867 new cases of Covid-19 to midnight and four further deaths.

Of Tuesday's new cases, 149 are infections that were not reported previously due to a technical error.

The Department of Health advised there were 140 more cases recorded on September 27 and another nine cases on September 26.

"Late yesterday, the Department became aware that a number of Covid-19 test results were incorrectly recorded by a third-party software vendor supporting a private provider," the department said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 level uncertainty sees Auckland marathon postponed until January

* $40,000 to fly home: Australians stuck in New Zealand turn to charter flights

* Auckland Council's $133 million plan to revitalise city's midtown unveiled



"These results included nine cases reportable on 26 September and 140 cases reportable on 27 September.

"Those 149 cases are reported in today's numbers – meaning today's actual case number is 867."

Diego Fedele/Getty Images Victoria has recorded 867 new cases of Covid-19 to midnight and four further deaths.

There were 35,160 vaccine doses administered and 49,450 tests received.

Unlike his New South Wales counterpart, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has refused to reveal whether or not unvaccinated people will be able to participate in public events or go to restaurants and cafés in the future.

In NSW, all restrictions will essentially be scrapped at the 90 per cent vaccination target, but Andrews said he is not even thinking about that milestone yet, claiming NSW is four weeks ahead.

"I'm not going to say to people, "just wait five weeks and you'll be able to have all the freedoms" - no, that's not a guarantee," Andrews said.

"We've not made that decision."

A small number of restrictions will ease in Victoria at 11.59pm Tuesday night (local time) once the state's 80 per cent single-dose vaccine target is met.

The travel radius in Melbourne will expand from 10 kilometres to 15 kilometres.

Personal training will be able to occur with five fully vaccinated people outside plus a fully vaccinated trainer.

"We will hit 80 per cent sometime today," Andrews told 3AW today.

"We are not overselling it, but it's a series of modest changes."

People will also be able to undertake "contactless" recreation outdoors, including boating, tennis and golf.

The additional restrictions on playgrounds will be lifted and normal public gathering limits will apply.

While in regional Victoria, restaurants and cafés will be able to increase their outdoor venue capacity from 20 to 30 people.

Masks may be removed in hair and beauty salons if required for the service.

"They're safe steps that can be taken at this point," Andrews said.

This story was originally published on Nine and is republished with permission.