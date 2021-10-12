Covid-19 Australia: Eight deaths and 1466 new local cases in Victoria; NSW has 360 new cases, five deaths as state’s restrictions ease

Victoria reports eight deaths and 1466 new local cases

Another eight people have died with Covid-19 in Australia’s Victoria as the state records 1466 new, locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours, down from Monday’s tally of 1612 cases.

Victoria currently has 19,627 active coronavirus cases and 675 Covid cases in hospital.

DANIEL POCKETT/The Age In Victoria, anyone over the age of 12 can now receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at state-run clinics.

Access to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at state-run clinics has now widened to include anyone over the age of 12.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the change was made possible by young people turning out in droves in recent weeks to get vaccinated and the relative certainty of vaccine supply.

“Now, as we push towards 70 and 80 per cent double-dosed and beyond, it’s time to throw open the doors of all of our clinics - more than 60 of them across the state - to the mRNA vaccines,” he said.

From Monday, Victorians could permanently walk up to major state-run clinics and receive a Moderna vaccine without a booking. The arrangement was previously in place for a week.

New South Wales records 360 new community cases and five deaths

The state has recorded 360 new local Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, as well as five deaths.

A day after the state began to emerge from a near four-month lockdown, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Treasurer Matt Kean on Tuesday announced a package to support business.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet announced support for businesses affected by a near four-month in the Australian state.

Shops, gyms, cafes and hair salons were on Monday overrun as fully-vaccinated patrons responded to weeks of pent-up demand, and as people ventured more than five kilometres from home.

While authorities and business owners were nervous about potential conflict because unvaccinated people are currently denied entry and in-venue service, most in NSW were on their best behaviour.

Perrottet said Tuesday's announcement was "all about confidence".

"Last year, as we came through the pandemic, business confidence was key - was crucial - to driving economic growth, to ensuring that businesses continued to employ and bring people on," he said.

Eligible businesses with an annual turnover between A$75,000 (NZ$79,461) and A$50 million (NZ$52m) will be able to apply for a grant of up to A$20,000 to compensate for loss of perishable stock, or claim A$10,000 for reduced capacity to sell non-perishable items, if they are impacted by a lockdown.

Jessica Hromas/9News Hairstylist Alan Buki of Alan Buki Hair offers a client a glass of champagne in his Sydney salon just after midnight on Monday morning as the lockdown ended.

"As we head into the summer months and Christmas trade ... businesses can go out and invest in their businesses," the premier said.

He insisted any future lockdown would be a last, not first, resort.

With NSW already on the verge of another critical Covid-19 vaccination milestone, crowds could also soon be back in stadiums and nightclubs.

More than 80 per cent of the population is predicted to be fully vaccinated as soon as next Monday, triggering freedoms on October 25.

Unlike his predecessor, Perrottet said he had no concerns labelling Monday a "Freedom Day" for the state but reiterated caution.

Despite current limitations - including mask-wearing, social distancing, strict density limits and venue caps - Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope described the mood in NSW as one of elation.

Later on Tuesday, NSW parliament will resume after a three-month hiatus, with Perrottet facing his first Question Time as premier after the resignation of Gladys Berejiklian earlier this month.

Australia nears 70 per cent fully vaccinated target

Australia is 1.3 million doses away from having 70 per cent of the eligible population aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says that, to date, 82.8 per cent of that age group has had one dose and 63.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“That’s just over 1.3 million second doses to get to the 70 per cent mark,” he said. “So Australians are stepping forward in extraordinary numbers on a continuing basis.”

Reporting from AAP, the Age and the Sydney Morning Herald.