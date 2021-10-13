Why experts are seeing an explosion of fat, venomous snakes in Australia

The massive brown snake had a body the diametre of a beer bottle. It was safely removed from a West Hoxton, NSW, property in early October.

A New South Wales snake catcher warns he's seeing an increase in fat, venomous reptiles at the start of snake season.

Sean Cade, owner of Australian Snake Catchers, removed an "extra-large" six foot eastern brown snake from a western Sydney home at the beginning of October.

Its body was as thick as a beer bottle.

Since then Cade estimated he's removed more than a dozen five-foot eastern brown snakes. Red-bellies are "probably double that".

"We're definitely seeing bigger ones coming out," Cade told 9news.com.au, explaining there's not necessarily more snakes - just healthier ones.

"They're bigger than average. A couple days after the brown snake, we had a big black snake at Dural.

"For some reason they're a lot bigger and a lot healthier."

Australian Snake Catchers Sean Cade said he's had to remove more than 20 'very healthy' red-bellied black snakes this season.

Snake season normally starts around mid-September and runs to March.

'The mice are providing great food for snakes'

CSIRO mouse expert Steve Henry told 9news.com.au that the mouse plague which gripped central and western NSW at the start of the year is contributing to the healthy snakes being reported.

"The mice are providing great food for snakes," Henry said.

"(But) while there are plenty of mice, there are also plenty of frogs due to the wet weather.

"We will see lots of healthy snakes but not necessarily more of them.

"We're not going to see a plague of snakes."

CSIRO The MouseAlert map, generated by CSIRO, shows the varying levels and spread of the mouse plague that is causing catastrophic damage across parts of NSW and Queensland.

Henry said it's too earlier to predict whether farmers will see a second wave of the mouse plague.

Winter and wet weather have slowed the rate of breeding.

"We're seeing patchy reports of high mice numbers, but farmers are also being very pro-active with baiting, which is helping to reduce numbers in some areas," Henry said. "We're not 100 per cent sure there will be a second wave until we get boots on the ground."

"But so far, people aren't being overrun with mice."

The mouse plague is estimated to have caused more than AU$1 billion in damage to crops.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.