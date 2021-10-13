Covid-19 Australia: NSW could hit next vaccine target in days, but roadmap may be tweaked

NSW is on track to hit the state's next Covid-19 vaccination target within days, but the premier has flagged the planned easing of some restrictions may be delayed.

More than 80 per cent of the state's residents will be fully vaccinated as soon as Sunday, a week earlier than expected and just days into the first stage of the reopening which began Monday.

That will set the stage for the next phase in the state's exit from lockdown, likely to begin next Monday.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is celebrating the pace of vaccination across the state.

Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday said the pace of vaccination across the state was unexpected but "great".

Some 76.5 per cent of people over 16 are fully vaccinated and 91.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

However, the premier hinted parts of the state's roadmap out of lockdown could be tweaked.

The government's Covid-19 and economic recovery committee – formerly known as crisis cabinet – will on Thursday discuss postponing regional travel given the lower vaccination coverage in rural communities.

Morning NSW. It's here - the day we've waited so long for. We're now well on our way to double-dose vaccination coverage of 80% and beyond. We've earned it, so enjoy it. Remember to check in, show your vaccination status, be patient and be good to each other. pic.twitter.com/HrznEKB30y — Dom Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet) October 10, 2021

"There has been concerns raised about regional NSW when you look at those double dose vaccination rates," Perrottet told reporters.

"(But) we don't make decisions on a knee-jerk reaction. We make decisions in consultation with our health and economic teams.

"We will consider those issues tomorrow."

As things currently stand, the next phase of the roadmap paves the way for outdoor gatherings of up to 50 vaccinated people, 20 guests in a home, dancing at hospitality venues and drinking standing up at the pub.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Restrictions, including strict lockdown stay-at-home orders, have eased across NSW.

Travel across NSW would be allowed, as would carpooling, weddings of any size if the venue is large enough, and community sport.

The state continues to record hundreds of new cases a day, with 444 new locally acquired cases diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, and another four deaths recorded.

All were from west or southwest Sydney, with three people in their 70s and one in their 60s.

Two were fully vaccinated but had underlying heath conditions.

More than 700 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 150 in intensive care – half of whom require ventilation.

Perrottet has said huge health challenges are yet to come, as are economic ones. Dealing with the pandemic is "one, two and three" on his to-do list.

"That is the sole focus of the government," Perrottet told AAP.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Restrictions could ease further as soon as Monday in New South Wales.

"We need to get through this as well as we can. We're going to lead the nation out of this pandemic here in NSW, and there's so many things to do in that space."

Meanwhile, Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello says the Service NSW vaccination passport could be rolled out statewide sooner than next Monday.

He said the regional pilots are progressing well, while the app's security settings will be boosted – including the removal of dates of birth from vaccination passports.