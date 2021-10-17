Covid-19 Australia: Melbourne lockdown to end on Thursday

The Australian city of Melbourne will leave Covid-19 lockdown at 11.59pm this Thursday as the state of Victoria hits its 70 per cent vaccine milestone, with new freedoms including the introduction of a new rule that allows gatherings of 10 visitors to the home.

Under the new roadmap, there will be no travel limit across metropolitan Melbourne, and 10 visitors including dependents can come to your home per day.

Public gatherings will increase to 15 for the fully vaccinated.

Victorians were told the next step out of lockdown as the state recorded 1838 new local coronavirus cases and an additional seven deaths on Sunday. State hubs administered 38,977 vaccine doses on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 Australia: NSW restrictions to ease further as state hits 80pc target

* Covid-19 Australia: Victoria records 1993 cases, seven deaths as quarantine axed for NSW travellers

* International students and tourists still have to wait after NSW scraps quarantine

* Covid-19 Australia: Victoria's daily cases soar to record-high 2297, while NSW has 406



The state government has promised that once 70 per cent of the eligible population is double vaccinated, the curfew will go.

Meanwhile, health economist Stephen Duckett warned the state government risks putting too much stress on an already stretched health service as it moves towards easing restrictions and re-opening the state.

Duckett, the health program director at the Grattan Institute, told ABC on Sunday morning that while the public want the state to come out of lockdown, hospitals were already under duress.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has on Sunday announced an updated roadmap out of lockdown (file photo).

“I can’t forget my friends at work in the health system,” Duckett said.

“They are just stretched beyond belief, and I don’t want to do anything which makes it is easier for me but makes it harder for them. It’s tough being in lockdown, but I really want to make sure that if I have a heart attack, I can go to hospital.

“If my friends who are working in hospitals are not going to be stretched even further, then I certainly, absolutely, want to get fewer restrictions, but I think the government has to be really careful about just what it lets up.”

Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 301 new cases of Covid-19 on the day before students return to school, community sport returns and masks are no longer required in offices.

As announced on Saturday afternoon, the state has reached its 80 per cent vaccination target and unlocked new levels of freedom for residents that will come into effect on Monday.

The case tally – the lowest daily total in more than two months – came from 69,107 tests in a 24-hour period. Ten people also died with the virus.

LOUIE DOUVIS/Sydney Morning Herald Retail stores reopened in Sydney this week, and removed mask rules for offices from Monday could bring more people into the CBD.

The portion of the state’s over-16 population with at least one vaccine dose has now reached 91.9 per cent, and 80 per cent have had two doses. Premier Dominic Perrottet on Saturday said “summer in NSW is looking good” as he revealed the vaccination milestone on Twitter.

“Feels great to break this news. Huge thanks to all the nurses and vaccination hub staff at NSW Health, the GPs, the pharmacists, and each and every person who rolled up their sleeve to get us here,” Perrottet tweeted. “Been a long wait but we’ve done it.”

Kindergarten, year 1 and year 12 students will on Monday return to school for the first time since they were sent home at the end of term two in June, with Covid-safety measures in place. The remaining year groups will follow one week later.

Fully vaccinated NSW residents will also have expanded freedoms from Monday, including being able to participate in community sport and having up to 20 visitors in their homes. Masks will no longer be required in offices in a bid to revive the CBD, while there will be no caps on attendance at weddings or funerals.

Indoor dancing and drinking while standing at pubs will also be allowed.

State government ministers are pressing their federal counterparts for further relaxations that would allow NSW to welcome overseas students and tourists as a matter of urgency.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said he wanted international students and tourists back in the state “as quickly as possible”, after the federal government intervened to stop that happening last week.

Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said overnight from London the federal government hoped to have students, tourists and working holidaymakers freely entering Australia by Christmas.

NSW has already removed the requirement for fully vaccinated international arrivals to quarantine, effective from November 1.