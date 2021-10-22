'My sweet girl come home to me': Mother's heartbreaking plea to missing daughter

The mother of missing Australian four-year-old Cleo Smith has posted a heartbreaking plea on social media.

“My sweet girl come home to me,” she wrote, posting a photograph of Cleo holding an icecream with the message on Thursday.

The Western Australian government is offering a reward of up to A$1 million (NZ$1.04m) for information which leads to the location of four-year-old Cleo Smith.

Premier Mark McGowan said he would pay the reward for information resulting in finding Cleo, or leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in her suspicious disappearance.

9news Cleo Smith was last seen at 1.30am on Saturday (local time) in a tent she was sleeping in with her parents at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod, Western Australia.

“All Western Australians’ thoughts are with Cleo’s family during what is an unimaginably difficult time,” he said.

“We’re all praying for a positive outcome.

“We want to ensure police have everything they need to solve this case and that’s why my Government has no hesitation in supporting police with this reward offer.”

Police Minister Paul Papalia said Cleo’s disappearance was every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I’ve been advised every available police resource is being directed into this investigation and I’ve reassured the Acting Commissioner the Government will support police with any request they make to help solve this crime,” he said.

“I’d hope most people would willingly come forward if they had information that could assist police, but if this reward motivates someone to help police bring Cleo home, then the Government is more than happy to offer it.

“I urge anyone who knows what happened to little Cleo to come forward with the information police need to find her.”

Earlier on Thursday her mother Ellie Smith posted the heartbreaking message to her missing four-year-old daughter Cleo on Instagram, as the search for the missing girl enters day seven.

“My sweet girl come home to me.

“If anyone sees anything at all please call the police, please call 131 444.”

Police believe Cleo was likely abducted from her family’s tent while camping in WA’s remote north.

Six days into the investigation to find the four-year-old, police are preparing to wrap up the land and air search after failing to find any trace of her in the area surrounding Quobba Blowholes campsite, 75 kilometres north of Carnarvon.

WA Police acting Commissioner Col Blanch said more than 100 officers had been assigned to the case, named Taskforce RODIA.

“Someone in the community knows what happened to Cleo, someone has the knowledge that can help, and now there are a million reasons you should come forward,” he said.

“Our priority is bringing Cleo home.”

Superintendent Rod Wilde, who is in charge of the taskforce, said the chances of finding Cleo alive were fading, with grave fears held for her safety.

“Given the information we have gleaned from the scene ... that leads us to believe she was taken from the tent,” he said.

“There’s been hundreds of Crime Stopper calls, primarily about suspicious persons in the area.

“Look at people who have acted strangely since the 16th, look at people who have been in that area and you’re not quite sure what has happened, ask questions.”

Wilde said one of the shacks at the remote spot had CCTV which was being reviewed.

“We believe there may have been people around that campsite that didn’t check-in,” he said.

Registered sex offenders in the area, and people known to police are also being questioned as the call-out in the search for Cleo goes nation-wide.

The little girl was last seen by her mother, Ellie Smith, at 1.30am on Saturday after she woke and asked for a glass of water. When Smith got up at 6.30am to feed her younger daughter Isla a bottle, Cleo and her sleeping bag were gone and the tent zip leading to the outside was open.