Covid-19: Victoria records 1748 new local cases as state considers more freedoms

The Australian state of Victoria has recorded 1748 new local cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths Saturday, as the Victorian government considers additional freedoms once the state hits its 80 per cent double vaccination target.

Of the 770 people in hospital with the virus in the state, 144 are in intensive care and 90 are on a ventilator.

Two of Saturday’s new cases were acquired overseas.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images Lockdown restrictions have lifted in Melbourne after Victoria achieved its target of having 70 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

There were 39126 vaccination doses administered in Victoria across Friday, with more than 72858 Covid-19 test results returned.

On Saturday, Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said the state was on track to hit the 80 per cent vaccination milestone next week, with more than 90 per cent of Victorians having had a first dose of the vaccine.

About 72 per cent of Victorians over the age of 16 - the equivalent to 4 million people - are now fully vaccinated, placing the state on track to ease further restrictions, such as the removal of masks being required outside.

Weimar said while the numbers were encouraging, he said the nine Covid deaths overnight showed the state wasn’t out of the woods yet.

“Let’s not slack off, let’s increase the pace as we get to the 80 per cent milestone, but also the 90 per cent vaccination milestone,” he said.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images People are seen along the banks of the Yarra River on October 22, in Melbourne, Australia.

As Melburnians soak in their first weekend out of lockdown after 77 days of restrictions, Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged the possibility of additional freedoms on top of those outlined in Victoria’s road map once the state hits 80 per cent double-vaccinated.

Andrews said the speedy uptake of the vaccine would not only trigger a new round of freedoms at 80 per cent, it could include fresh incentives and rules to encourage workers to return to offices and visit the city for dining and shopping.

“People have gone and done what we asked them to do. And now we’re delivering what we said we would do,” he said.

When the state reaches 80 per cent, Victorians will be allowed to travel between Melbourne and regional Victoria, retail will reopen and masks will no longer be required outside. The milestone is expected to be reached just before next weekend, a few days sooner than anticipated.

Up to 93 per cent of Covid patients in ICU not fully vaccinated

During Saturday’s Covid-19 update, Weimar said Victorians who aren’t fully vaccinated continue to make up the bulk of virus-related admissions to hospital.

Of 770 Victorians in hospital, he said, 86 per cent weren’t fully immunised and 93 per cent of patients in intensive care had not received both doses of the jab.

“We continue to see that it’s the unvaccinated who are ending up in hospital yesterday of the 770 people in hospital,” he said.

“It highlights time and time again that vaccination really is the best way to protect yourself from the ongoing pandemic that we see all around us.”

More than 39,000 people were vaccinated against the virus on Friday, with almost 73,000 test results returned.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images Victoria’s Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weima said while the numbers were encouraging, he said the nine Covid deaths overnight showed the state wasn’t out of the woods yet.

Younger Victorians getting infected with Covid at higher rates

A growing number of young Victorians are getting infected with coronavirus compared to earlier stages of the pandemic.

Weimar said 29 per cent of cases recorded in the Melbourne metropolitan area on Friday were under the age of 19. Two-thirds of positive cases were under the age of 40.

In regional Victoria, people under the age of 19 made up about 38 per cent of cases, while those under 40 accounted for three-quarters of total cases.

“These are our children and our students who are clearly very active in the community,” he said.

Weimar said younger Victorians were more vulnerable to running into friends who were Covid-positive.

“Please take every care to make sure you don’t become one of those statistics.”

However, he said younger people were less likely to be hospitalised particularly if they were fully vaccinated.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images When the state reaches 80 per cent, Victorians will be allowed to travel between Melbourne and regional Victoria, retail will reopen and masks will no longer be required outside.

Covid cases to rise after Victoria hits vaccine milestone

Positive cases are expected to rise as restrictions ease across Melbourne with health authorities warning of a spike to weeks from now.

Weimar said there was usually a seven to 14 day lag between significant one-off events and increases in case numbers.

“We’ll be very interested to see how the numbers move over the week or two ahead,” he said.

As Melburnians celebrated on Friday night, footage emerged on social media of a crowd of mostly maskless young revellers dancing on Chapel St in close proximity to one another.

Officers stepped in to break up the celebrations about 10pm (local time), but Victoria Police said there were no reports of violence or charges laid in relation to the incident.

Weimar said current modelling suggested case numbers would drop before rising again once Victoria hit the 80 per cent vaccination target and restrictions eased.