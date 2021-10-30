Covid-19: New Delta variant spotted in Australia for first time

The first case of a new Covid-19 variant that is now the fastest-growing coronavirus strain in the UK has been detected in Australia, but virologists say there is no reason to slow reopening plans.

The variant, known as AY.4.2., was uncovered in hotel quarantine in NSW and is so far the only case detected. But experts expect more to follow as Australia prepares to open its international borders.

AY.4.2. is a new lineage of the dominant Delta variant. Scientific attention has focused on it in recent weeks, as evidence emerges it is growing faster than Delta in the UK. It is not yet clear if the variant is more infectious, nor if it can cut the effectiveness of vaccines.

But virologists said the emergence of the variant was no reason to slow Australia’s reopening plans.

“As long as this virus has opportunities to keep infecting people, we’re going to see more variants popping up,” said Dr Megan Steain, a virologist developing a vaccine for variants at the University of Sydney. “We can’t be panicking every time we see a few more mutations.”

AY.4.2. - detected by genomic surveillance in NSW on August 14 and revealed this week - makes up about 10 per cent of new cases in the UK, up from 1 per cent in July.

“Many variants are bubbling away that are building off a Delta foundation,” said Associate Professor Stuart Turville, who heads a lab devoted to variants at the Kirby Institute, “but this one is getting a bigger footprint”.

“That’s what is unique now, all the other variants are essentially gone and the seed variant that future variants will become will be Delta plus something extra.”

Early tracking data suggests AY.4.2. is growing 17 per cent faster than other variants in the UK and has a slightly higher household secondary attack rate, meaning infected people are slightly more likely to pass it on to others in their homes.

However, that data is very preliminary.

“It’s not hugely worrying at this stage,” said Dr Norelle Sherry, a medical microbiologist at the Doherty Institute and the member of the national Communicable Diseases Genomics Network variant of concern taskforce.

“The apparent increased growth rate of this virus, compared to Delta, is still much less than the differences between the Alpha and Delta variants. That was a much bigger jump, compared to what we’re seeing between Delta and AY.4.2.”

Covid-19 picks up about two to three new mutations to its genetic code each month - meaning the diversity of the virus continues to spread out further and further. There are already dozens of sublineages of Delta, for example. The vast majority of these variants go away on their own.

AY.4.2. has drawn interest because of increased prevalence in the UK. That could be because the virus is more infectious or because of chance. The virus could be circulating among a particularly vulnerable group, for example.

Lending weight to this theory, the variant has been detected in at least 30 other countries, yet it does not seem to be growing quickly outside the UK.

Other variants like 20E(EU1) appeared at first to be much more contagious before being confirmed to be spreading simply because of chance.

Actual biological studies of Delta-plus are thin on the ground. The variant has Delta’s mutations, combined with two additional mutations which change the shape of the virus’s spike protein.

The mutations are on the virus’s N terminal domain, part of the spike protein the virus uses to infect human cells.

Antibodies that bind to the N terminal can block the virus’s ability to infect human cells; if the mutations change the shape of the N terminal, that can allow the virus to evade some antibodies.

It remains unclear if those mutations are significant; neither mutation has been seen before in other variants and they “are not obvious candidates for immune escape, increased transmissibility or higher virulence,” Professor Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, wrote on Twitter.

Professor Turville’s advice differed. He suggested the virus’s mutation “had been associated with small fitness gains and may influence antibody binding,” as antibodies “like to bind” to the region of the virus that changed shape.