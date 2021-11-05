A ‘living dinosaur’: Blood-sucking lamprey sighted in Australian river after 20-year search

It was a search he compared to trying to spot the yeti or Loch Ness monster, but after 20 years of hoping, a Western Australian man finally got his first sighting of the elusive bloodsucking lampreys in his local river.

Lampreys are boneless fish that pre-date dinosaurs and have been nicknamed vampires of the sea as they survive by attaching themselves to their prey and sucking their blood and bodily fluids.

Tour guide Sean Blocksidge has been hoping to spot the eel-like fish for almost two decades and it was during one of his tours along the Margaret River that he happened to spot the lampreys, in broad daylight.

Speaking to ABC, Blocksidge said he knew the spot fairly well and had visited regularly.

“I looked down in the water, I was going to try point out where some marron might be, and I was like ‘What the hell’s that thing?’

“Is that a weird stick? Is that a lamprey? Please tell me that’s a lamprey!”

It turns out the “stick” was indeed a lamprey.

Blocksidge said the ancient fish, which are at risk of becoming endangered in Western Australia, have become a bit of a legend in the local community.

“You always hear people talking about them, but I’ve never actually seen one,” he told ABC.

“I think these things just fascinate me because they really are living dinosaurs, you know hundred of millions of years old. … Unfortunately, they are quite hideous looking creatures.

“I don’t think people are as perhaps interested in them as they should be.”

Wondering whether he was overreacting about the discovery, Blocksidge posted about it on Facebook, just a few days later and the post already has a reach of 80,000.

“It turns out there are quite a few people interested in lampreys.”

Senior research fellow at Murdoch University Stephen Beatty told ABC he’s thrilled that the discovery is increasing awareness about the aquatic animal.

“In terms of evolutionary significance, they’re a pretty amazing animal and we’re really lucky to have one of the species come up our rivers in the South West.”

New Zealand is also home to native lamprey or kanakana, where they are recognised as a threatened species.

In 2017 an extra $3 million was spent and a home demolished so the threatened fish could be protected when a Christchurch intersection was developed.

A drain running close to the intersection site was a little-known spawning and rearing site for the threatened lampreys and the original design would have damaged the drain and impacted the creatures.

Due to their threatened status, they were unable to be moved.