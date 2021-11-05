Man accused of abducting Cleo Smith flies to maximum security prison in Perth

The man accused of abducting Cleo Smith has been pictured as he was loaded onto an airplane to be flown to a high-security prison in Perth on Friday.

He was flown out of the West Australian town of Carnarvon shortly after NZT 4:20pm Friday.

Sydney Morning Herald Terence Darrell Kelly has been charged with child abduction.

Wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and dark shorts, Terence Darrell Kelly was marched barefoot in chains onto the tarmac on a guarded flight to Perth.

A police vehicle transferred Kelly from the Carnarvon Police Station where has been held since the early hours of Wednesday morning (local time).

Four special operations group officers from the Department of Corrective Services have escorted Kelly on the transfer.

Kelly has been charged after allegedly abducting Cleo and is due to appear in court again on December 6 via video link.

His case was adjourned for legal advice.

Western Australia police commissioner Chris Dawson said there were extra security measures arranged for the transfer “for obvious reasons”.