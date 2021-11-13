Covid-19: New Zealand to deploy aid to Papua New Guinea

New Zealand has sent aid to Papua New Guinea to assist with the country’s ongoing covid-19 crisis.

Kiwi support teams and essential supplies have been sent to Papua New Guinea to assist with its ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The Papua New Guinea government has requested humanitarian aid and medical support, after suffering rising hospitalisations and deaths caused by the Covid-19 Delta variant.

Two New Zealand Defence Force logisticians and an environmental health officer have been sent to Papua New Guinea, alongside two doctors, three nurses, two Fire and Emergency logisticians, and a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Associate Foreign Minister Aupito William Sio said he was deeply saddened by the increasing loss of lives in Papua New Guinea caused by the pandemic.

“New Zealand remains committed to supporting our Pacific neighbours to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By working closely with our partners in the region, we can make a tangible contribution to COVID-19 resilience.”