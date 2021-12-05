Covid-19 in Australia: More Omicron expected in Sydney, vaccines for 5-11 year olds from January

A handful of cases of the Omicron variant have begun popping up in some Australian states.

More Omicron cases are expected to be identified in Sydney following cases of the variant being linked to schools.

On Sunday, NSW recorded 286 new cases of Covid-19 including two new cases of the Omicron variant, bringing the total number of cases with the strain in Sydney to 15.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Australian officials expect to see further Omicron cases in Sydney's south-west due to five cases of the variant already linked to a cluster spanning two schools and an indoor climbing gym.

On Sunday, ACT reported six new Covid-19 cases, including a case of the Omicron variant that’s linked to the climbing gym – bringing the total cases of the variant to two in the territory.

Victoria reported 980 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on Sunday. Health authorities have linked 39 new infections to recent anti-government demonstrations, ABC News reported.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told media on Sunday that Victoria and NSW would not close the border due to the new variant, after other states had introduced tighter restrictions, The Guardian reported him saying.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images From mid-January, Australian children aged between 5-11 will be able to get their Pfizer vaccinations.

On Sunday, the Australian Government announced that children aged between 5 and 11 will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said that provisional approval had been granted for the young age group to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and children would be able to receive their vaccinations from January 10.

“The message for Australians is very clear. From January 10, Australian children will have access to Pfizer vaccines and it’s recommended for children right across Australia. It’s about keeping our kids safe, keeping our families safe and keeping Australians safe.”

No new community cases were reported in Queensland on Sunday.