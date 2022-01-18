Australia Covid-19: Omicron wave sparks hospital emergency order in Victoria

The Australian state of Victoria has declared an unprecedented system-wide emergency across all its Melbourne hospitals and six in the regions as it buckles under Covid-19 pressures.

Acting Health Minister James Merlino announced the measure will start at midday (10am NZ time) on Wednesday and last for four to six weeks, with hospitalisations expected to peak at some time in February.

The order means each hospital will be able to postpone or defer less urgent care, while some staff may be reassigned or recalled from leave. Staff will only have leave cancelled if "absolutely necessary".

Merlino said the state's hospital system is under "extreme pressure" from staff shortages, with more than 4000 healthcare workers isolating after either testing positive for Covid-19 or as close contacts.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Victoria's Acting Health Minister James Merlino. (file photo)

Some hospitals have been calling for the code brown to be triggered and Merlino said now was the "right time" for it as the system juggles severe workforce shortages and rising Covid-19 patient numbers.

"We've always known that this would be the case," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"That as we move away from lockdowns and remote learning there will be a strain on our hospital system and we are seeing that play out with significant numbers via the Omicron wave."

Merlino said hospitalisations in New South Wales, where the Omicron outbreak is a couple of weeks ahead of Victoria, continue to increase by about 100 people per day.

If that is replicated, he said, Victoria could soon hit more than 2500 hospitalisations.

The measure applies to all metropolitan Melbourne public hospitals, as well as Geelong's Barwon Health, Grampians Health in Ballarat, Bendigo Health, Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton, Albury Wodonga Health and Latrobe Regional Hospital.

Never before has a order of this scale been declared across the Victorian health system. They are usually reserved for short term emergencies, such as the Black Saturday bushfires and deadly 2016 thunderstorm asthma event.

A health service response centre is also being established to coordinate patient flow.

Royal Melbourne Hospital emergency boss Susan Hardy says the hospital supports the declaration to safeguard its stretched resources.

While many Victorians needed urgent care, a patient last week faked chest pains when calling an ambulance and was rushed to a resuscitation unit, where they revealed they just wanted a PCR test.

"That is an unbelievable misuse of resources," she said.

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation says the government-backed code brown is an acknowledgement of its workforce's serious concerns.

"Nurses and midwives have had the week from hell, on top of two years of intense difficulty. These coming weeks will only be worse," Victorian branch acting secretary Paul Gilbert said.

Victoria recorded 20,180 cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday, as the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 fell by 77 to 1152.

The new infections confirmed by the health department include 11,747 from rapid antigen tests and 8433 from PCR tests.

It is the second consecutive day case numbers have declined in the state.

The number of people in ICU has also decreased by two to 127, though 43 people are now on ventilation, an increase of five.