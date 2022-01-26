Australian man attempts to break into hangar on red tractor to steal helicopter

A man has been captured on video attempting to steal a helicopter from a central Queensland hangar, before abandoning the mission and fleeing on a tractor.

Police are currently searching for the perpetrator of the attempted theft, which occurred at a hangar in Mackay last Friday.

Police said the man attempted to steal the helicopter by using the tractor, before triggering the hangar's emergency alarm.

The man abandoned the mission and attempted to flee the scene.

Nine The man was filmed making an escape, ramming the hangar's fence with the tractor before fleeing on foot.

"The man then attempted to flee the scene on a red tractor, driving it for several minutes across the tarmac and ramming a nearby gate several times before leaving on foot," a police statement read.

Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident to come forward to help identify the man.

The driver of an orange Kia Rio parked on Casey Ave outside the base at the time of the attempted theft has also been asked to assist with the investigation.

The man is described as Caucasian with an athletic build.

He was wearing a white cap, red singlet, light coloured shorts and white slides at the time of the incident.

