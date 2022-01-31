Hillsong founder Brian Houston steps down as global leader ahead of court action

Hillsong founder Brian Houston has stepped down as the global leader of the Pentecostal church as he prepares to defend court charges that he covered up allegations of his father’s child sexual abuse.

In a video address to the faithful on Sunday, New-Zealand born Houston, flanked by his wife Bobbie, admitted his “shock” that last year he “received unexpected news of charges against me that allege the concealing of information that may have been material to prosecute” his father Frank Houston.

Brian Houston, flanked by his wife, Bobbie, tells the churchâs faithful that he is stepping down to prepare to defend court charges that he concealed information about allegations of his fatherâs sexual abuse.

Houston was served with a court attendance notice over the allegations last August. He was charged with concealing a serious indictable offence of another person. He will plead not guilty and defend the charge.

The charge relates to alleged concealment of information relating to an indecent assault of a male allegedly committed by his late father, Frank Houston, in 1970, according to court documents. Frank Houston died in 2004.

While Houston stepped aside as a Hillsong director last year, he said the board had since received external legal advice that it would be “best practice for him to step aside completely from church leadership during the court proceedings”.

Houston said the proceedings “are likely to be drawn out and take up most of 2022” and had impacted him “emotionally”. He expects to be absent from his roles this year.

“Along with this, the board and I have had detailed discussion around the requirements for leadership,” he said.

“We have talked about the effects of the situation with my father, which go back many years up to the current legal case, and the impact this has had on me emotionally.

“The result is that the Hillsong global board feel it is in my and the church’s best interest for this to happen, so I have agreed to step aside from all ministry responsibilities until the end of the year.”

Houston said he needed to be “fully committed to preparation and engagement with the case and work closely with my lawyers in defending this charge.

“I have said, including in a prior statement, that I intend to fight the charge and welcome the opportunity to set the record straight,” he said.

Houston said his wife will remain fully engaged in church activities.

Frank Houston retired from the church before the abuse became public.

Hillsong Church Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston and his wife Bobbie. Brian Houston was born in New Zealand to Salvation Army officer parents and raised in Lower Hutt. He met his wife Bobbie in Papamoa before moving to Australia in 1978.

Houston said he had asked Pastors Phil and Lucinda Dooley to take on the role of acting global senior pastors.

“The Dooleys are well-loved by many in our church, having successfully served as our youth pastors in Australia for many years,” he said. He said the Dooleys have lived in South Africa for the past 13 years “and have raised up a phenomenal multi-campus Hillsong Church”.

The church was founded in 1983 in Sydney and has grown into a worldwide powerhouse, claiming a global weekly attendance of more than 150,000 worshippers, with nearly 50,000 in Australia.